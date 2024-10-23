Feld Entertainment and NBC Sports have just shared viewership numbers and statistics that underline the success of the 2024 SuperMotocross World Championship. Incredibly, the season has averaged 502,000 viewers over various platforms (NBC, USA Network and apps). Those numbers account for an increase of 26% in comparison to the previous 31-race term.

"The 2024 SuperMotocross World Championship series – comprised of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship (indoor season) from Jan. 6 - May 11, the Pro Motocross Championship (outdoor season) from May 25 - Aug. 24, and the SuperMotocross World Championship Finals (postseason) from Sept. 7 - Sept. 21 – averaged a Total Audience Delivery (TAD) of 502,000 viewers for coverage on NBC, USA Network, and streaming simulcasts across Peacock and NBC Sports Digital, up 26% vs. 2023. Viewership based on metrics from Nielsen and Adobe Analytics."

Points of note include the fact that Washougal, round nine of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship, was the most viewed fixture in the 2024 SuperMotocross World Championship. 1.1 million people tuned into the broadcast across the different viewing options. Not only that, but Washougal was also the most viewed SuperMotocross event since the 2021 race season.

Another statistic of note is the fact that the viewers streamed more than 1.9 billion minutes in the Peacock-exclusive events in the 2024 SuperMotocross World Championship. That is an increase of 24% compared to 2023 – another fact that points to the power and momentum behind SMX. Glendale, the fifth round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross, was the most viewed event on Peacock.

"NBC Sports and the SuperMotocross League are entering the third season of a multi-year media rights extension announced in October 2022."

The 2025 SuperMotocross World Championship starts with Anaheim 1, round one of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross, on January 11. Domestic viewers can use NBC Sports and Peacock to tune into the new term, whilst international fans can subscribe to the impeccable SuperMotocross Video Pass that provides unprecedented access to the races from outside of the United States.