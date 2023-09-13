Slovenia Reveal MXoN Team | News

Although Team Slovenia won't contend for the Chamberlain Trophy at the Monster Energy Motocross of Nations, their inclusion on the entry list means that the battle for individual honors will a little spicier. Tim Gajser has not appeared at the prestigious event since 2019, when he won the MXGP division in the sand of Assen.

Not only did he win the MXGP overall on that weekend, but he also won the first moto outright. The hard pack of Ernee will lend itself to his skillset much more and so it would be idiotic to forget about him when predicting an outright victor. Gajser, of course, returned to winning ways at the most recent Grand Prix in Turkiye and completed his return from the broken femur that he sustained in February.

Jan Pancar will fill the MX2 spot for Team Slovenia. Although some fans will not be too familiar with what Pancar has achieved in his career, he has proven to be an international talent and a rider who could fight for a top five ranking in the MX2 division. Eleventh is his current classification in the MX2 series standings and the position that he will most likely hold when the final checkered flag waves.

Completing the team's an unknown quantity, Jaka Peklaj, who made his debut in the FIM Motocross World Championship in Turkiye. The young Slovenian previously operated in EMX125 with a season-best ranking of thirteenth in moto two at Villars sous Ecot, a French circuit that is almost identical to Ernee. Peklaj's foray into the MX2 class resulted in 16-14 scores on Turkish soil.