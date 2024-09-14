The Grand Prix of China, the penultimate round of the 2024 FIM Motocross World Championship, was set to be run on Sunday and Monday this weekend. An incoming typhoon has prompted a drastic move from Infront Moto Racing, however, as Shanghai's government has issued a warning that the Grand Prix has to be complete by 02:00pm (Sunday) local time.

"Infront Moto Racing, the FIM and the organizers are committed to ensuring that the 19th round of the FIM Motocross World Championship can still take place in Shanghai. The revised timetable has been adjusted accordingly to accommodate all races and activities within the shortened timeframe."

The 2024 FIM Motocross World Championship's set to be a battle to the bitter end and so the cancellation of the qualification heat does have an impact on the championship fight. Tim Gajser leads Jorge Prado by 14 points and so eliminating a chance for '1' to gain ground certainly leans in the series leader's favor. It could be a pivotal round, as rain will be in the air and so the Chinese fixture could become chaotic.

This is the second time that the FIM Motocross World Championship's run a race in China. Jeffrey Herlings (MXGP) and Jorge Prado (MX2) won on the first visit in 2019.