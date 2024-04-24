Seth Hammaker Returns | News

Injuries have struck Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki in quite a fashion in recent weeks. There is some positive news, at least, as Seth Hammaker will return at this weekend's 15th stop of 2024 Monster Energy Supercross. The news was announced via a brief statement that was shared on social media. There is no word on Cameron McAdoo's status at this point in time.

Hammaker suffered a vague shoulder injury at event 12 of 2024 Monster Energy Supercross, Foxborough, and therefore missed the 250SX East/West Showdown in Nashville. '43' has dropped to 11th place in the 250SX East championship standings, after a lack of points in recent weeks, but can hang his hat on the fact that he is one of only four riders to secure multiple podiums in the current season.