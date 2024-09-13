Seewer, Kawasaki Split Near | News

The Kawasaki Racing Team in the FIM Motocross World Championship has confirmed that Jeremy Seewer, their top performer in the MXGP division, will exit the squad at the conclusion of the current season. It is no secret that '91' has not clicked with the KX450-SR and so it comes as no surprise that their partnership will end after just 12 months.

"We had our most formidable rider line-up since we assumed responsibility for the Kawasaki MXGP project this year. We want to thank Jeremy for his contribution to the team and we are especially pleased he was riding a KX450-SR for this 200th consecutive MXGP start. We wish him well, as he leaves us in a few races time for a new challenge in 2025, and hope that he continues to enjoy the sport he has dedicated his life to." – Antti Pyrhönen

Seewer is ranked in fourth in the FIM Motocross World Championship with just two rounds left to run and just won his first moto with the KX450-SR at the Grand Prix of Turkiye – the triumph helped him take his second Grand Prix podium of the season. Seewer's final appearance in 'green' will be at the 2024 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations, where he will lead Team Switzerland into action.

Widespread rumors hint that Seewer is set to spearhead Ducati's motocross program in 2025 and beyond, with Pauls Jonass set to fill his seat at the Kawasaki Racing Team. Ducati's second athlete remains unclear – no rider has been signed at the time of writing.