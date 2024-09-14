Seewer, Ducati Reveal Deal | News

Today, September 14, Ducati has named their first rider for the 2025 FIM Motocross World Championship. Jeremy Seewer will lead the manufacturer into competition on a two-year contract that runs to the end of 2026.

"Jeremy Seewer will be one of the two official Ducati riders who will take part in the 2025 MXGP World Championship with the Desmo450 MX. The 30-year-old Swiss rider, born in Bülach (CH), on 18 July 1994, has signed a two-year agreement with the Borgo Panigale manufacturer. Seewer made his world championship debut in 2012 and was twice runner-up in MX2 in 2016 and 2017, and three times runner-up in MXGP in 2019, 2020 and 2022, while he finished third in 2023. He has five victories in MX2 and eight in MXGP to his name. Seewer is currently lying fourth in the 2024 championship, with two races remaining this season."

Seewer will depart the Kawasaki Racing Team after one season on the KX450-SR: the fact that he has not quite clicked with the 'green' machine is clear for all to see. Two rounds remain and he is all but confirmed in fourth place – he is 225 points behind Jeffrey Herlings in third and 66 clear of Romain Febvre in fifth.

Ducati has been negotiating with Mattia Guadagnini for some time, but the second seat has not been filled at the time of writing. It seems likely that it'll be either Guadagnini (12th in the MXGP championship standings after missing the first four rounds) or Alberto Forato (18th after missing the first 12 rounds).