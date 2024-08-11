The AEO Powersports KTM Racing Team just announced a mutual split from Ryder McNabb, who has decided to return to Canada rather than compete in the 2025 SuperMotocross World Championship. McNabb was poised to join Talon Hawkins and Lux Turner in the United States.

"This week, Ryder expressed his desire to return to his home country of Canada to pursue the 2025 Canadian National Motocross Championship. We have enjoyed working with Ryder and wish him all the best as he returns to racing on home soil." – Jeremy Scism, AEO Powersports KTM Racing Team Owner

McNabb had limited success aboard the KTM 250 SX-F – he raced the first five rounds of AMA Pro Motocross before withdrawing with an unspecified health problem. A 13th in race one at Thunder Valley was a season-best score.

"I am incredibly grateful to the AEO Powersports team for the opportunity to race this year and for their commitment to supporting me throughout my recovery this past summer." – Ryder McNabb

The AEO Powersports KTM Racing Team remains committed to a three-man line-up for the 2025 SMX World Championship; Lux Turner and Talon Hawkins are set to return. A third star – the replacement for McNabb – is set to be announced in the coming weeks.