Ryder DiFrancesco Uninjured | News

Ryder DiFrancesco crashed hard in Glendale's 250SX main event and received assistance from the medics. GASGAS Factory Racing has confirmed that he was cleared by doctors in the hours after the incident – he will be fit to race when 2024 Monster Energy Supercross next hosts 250SX West in Seattle on 23 March. Max Lee, the team manager at Troy Lee Designs Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing, confirmed this via the following statement.

"Ryder started out strong during the first part of the day: he had a couple of bad starts, but ultimately a crash in the main ended his night early. He was evaluated and released, so will be ready to line up at the next 250SX West round."

DiFrancesco is 14th in the championship standings now – a DNF in both San Francisco and Glendale has hindered his overall score. Eighth place finishes in San Diego and Anaheim 2 mark season-best scores. Troy Lee Designs Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing had little to shout about in Arizona, as Justin Barcia was a lowly 18th in the premier division.

2024 Monster Energy Supercross will resume in Arlington on February 24 with 250SX East. Pierce Brown, GASGAS' rider in that division, sits fifth in points.