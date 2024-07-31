Romain Febvre has inked a two-year extension with the Kawasaki Racing Team: the contract will take him to the conclusion of the 2026 FIM Motocross World Championship. Febvre has been linked to the Triumph Racing effort for some time and so a multi-term deal is quite the statement of intent from both parties.

"I am delighted to continue for two more years with Kawasaki; we know each other really well and I am confident that we will again fight for the title, as we did this year until the injury which forced me to miss several rounds. Injuries can sometimes impact your motivation, but I showed in both 2022 and this year that I can fight for wins and podiums when I come back. For sure I might not have continued my career if I was not racing at the front of the pack, but my motivation is still there as I started racing motocross later than most of my rivals. We have signed a new two-year agreement. For me, that was important as I want to be fully focused on racing next season. Everyone knows how comfortable I am on the KX450-SR, and how I share the same goals with the team, so let's go for two more campaigns." – Romain Febvre

Febvre joined Kawasaki ahead of the 2020 FIM Motocross World Championship, when the team was run by Thierry Chizat Suzzoni. Kawasaki moved to Antti Pyrhönen's IceOne set-up prior to the 2022 campaign, as did Febvre, and the relationship has resulted in a lot of success in the seasons that have followed. '3' has won six Grands Prix with the IceOne set-up, adding to his previous two in Kawasaki colors. In addition, he was classified as the runner-up in 2021 and 2023 MXGP.

"Romain now has a long history with Kawasaki – he is truly a part of the family," Steve Guttridge (Race Planning Manager at Kawasaki Motors Europe) said in an official statement. "For him to stay with us shows the commitment on both sides to continue the mission to win the World Championship. He has always told me that he loves the bike: he gels with the Kawasaki and for him the bike is most important. That is the common denominator to achieve our common target of winning the MXGP World Championship."

Seventh is the spot that Febvre holds in the 2024 FIM Motocross World Championship. Five rounds were missed with a mid-season thumb injury and the most recent race, the Grand Prix of Flanders, marked his return to the podium. That was his seventh trophy in 10 starts.