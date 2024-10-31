GASGAS Factory Racing has confirmed a new partnership with Rockstar Energy Drink via an official statement. The complete machine will be uncovered at the popular EICMA show in Milan, which will be run next week, in what will be a resurgence for the Pierer Mobility Group who have announced plans to bolster their presence.

"Rockstar Energy is excited to officially partner with the GASGAS team for the 2025 season, expanding our footprint in SuperMotocross and further deepening our connection to the sport,” says Steve Mateus, director of sports marketing, PepsiCo. “Motorsports, particularly supercross and motocross, have always been central to Rockstar’s brand legacy. This partnership with the KTM Group is not only true to our roots but also represents a powerful step forward as we look to energize and connect with fans on and off the track." – Steve Mateus (Director of Sports Marketing, PepsiCo)

Most interesting is the fact that the official statement underlines "the commitment GASGAS has to racing at the highest level." This, of course, contradicts the movements that the Pierer Mobility Group has made ahead of the 2025 FIM Motocross World Championship, where GASGAS will not be present in professional competition. It is peculiar to see a manufacturer move in such different directions on different continents.

The GASGAS Factory Racing athletes have not been confirmed: Justin Barcia, Ryder DiFrancesco and Casey Cochran are rumored to be operating beneath the banner. There are additional updates to come, as it has not been confirmed who will manage of the team after the partnership with Troy Lee Designs came to an end after the 2024 SuperMotocross World Championship Finals.