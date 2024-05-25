Robertson, Mosiman Stay Sidelined | News

The Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing squad has been hit by an abundance of injuries in the weeks prior to the Pro Motocross opener. Cooper Webb and Eli Tomac will miss the start of the outdoor series – Justin Cooper will be the sole 'blue' representative in 450MX.

The 250MX portion of Yamaha is much healthier. Haiden Deegan, Jordon Smith, Nate Thrasher, Nick Romano and Daxton Bennick will start their respective bids for the title this weekend. A line-up of five stars would seem like a team at full fitness, but two riders will be missing. Stilez Robertson will continue to be sidelined and, today, Yamaha announced that Michael Mosiman is unable to start too.

"Stiles Robertson and Michael Mosiman are continuing to work on returning to full fitness. An update on their return will follow at a later date."

Robertson sustained an arm/wrist injury of significance in the final days of 2023. Mosiman is more of a mystery, however, as scuttlebutt suggests that he crashed again in recent weeks and will miss some time. It is worth noting that Mosiman has a contract with Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing for 2025 whereas Robertson does not.