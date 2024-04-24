Roan van de Moosdijk, HRC Separate | News

Roan van de Moosdijk's first foray as an MXGP athlete within the FIM Motocross World Championship has been far from uneventful. Moosdijk was first slated to compete for Fantic Factory Racing but left the team in mysterious circumstances. The team and rider released a joint statement that essentially revealed that the truth would never be shared, as no further comment was permitted. The initial Fantic statement is just below.

"After careful negotiation and consideration, Fantic Racing Team and Moosdijk's management, Mr. Ebert Dollevoet, have reached an agreement that is satisfactory to both parties," the joint statement shared. "The parties have decided to end their partnership and Moosdijk will have the freedom to join another team within the MXGP. Roan van de Moosdijk will continue his professional MXGP career at another team and anticipates announcing his new team affiliation shortly. Both Fantic and Moosdijk are now looking forward to focusing on the future and the success on the track that lies ahead. Therefore, we will not be providing further comments on this matter."

The new team in question was, of course, Team HRC. The 'red' corner lost Ruben Fernandez to a torn ACL at round one of the 2024 FIM Motocross World Championship and so it was almost meant to be. Moosdijk never actually finished a Sunday moto on the CRF450RW – he withdrew prematurely at the Grand Prix of Sardinia and did not take part on Sunday at the Grand Prix of Trentino. The reason for the latter was that a pre-season injury to his knee flared up and needed further examination.

This leads us to the current situation. On Wednesday, April 24, Team HRC confirmed that they have parted ways with Roan van de Moosdijk, hinting that surgery will be required on his knee. The fact that there is no clear indication of just how bad the knee is does not help Moosdijk's case: It opens the door to further speculation. The full statement from Team HRC can be found below.

"Fill-in rider Roan van de Moosdijk and Team HRC have mutually ended their relationship after further check-ups on the Dutch rider's knee have revealed that it would be unwise for the #39 to race in the immediate future. Instead, Moosdijk will take all the time necessary to recover from this issue and then hopefully come back to the MXGP world championship where he can then give it 100%. Everyone at Team HRC wishes Moosdijk all the best in the future and thanks him for the professional attitude he brought to the team in the couple of weeks he spent under the awning."

It would be wise to expect Team HRC to continue on with Tim Gajser as their sole representative in MXGP for the time being. There is still no timeline on Ruben Fernandez's recovery.