RJ Hampshire Out | 2023 Indianapolis Supercross

RJ Hampshire of the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing team has made the difficult decision to withdraw from today's round of 2023 Monster Energy Supercross, Indianapolis, after being under the weather for much of the week. '24' took to social media to admit that he was not comfortable on the rugged track and thus it was deemed necessary to opt out. An excerpt from his social media post can be viewed in below.

"As much as I want to go racing tonight, the team and I decided to sit this one out! Was sick all week and just not comfortable out there. We did this for experience and, with the track as brutal as tonight will be, I need get back to 100% to be ready to battle in Seattle. Thank you @HusqvarnaMotorcyclesUSA [and] @RockstarEnergy for the opportunity. Good chance you see me back on a 450 before the @SupercrossLIVE season is over."

Hampshire shocked the world when he won a heat in his 450SX debut last week and, despite the fact that he was only scheduled to do one race, chose to make another premier-class appearance at round nine. Although that seemed like a brilliant idea at the time, his focus will now revert back to the 250SX West class. Second's the position that he currently occupies in the standings in that series.