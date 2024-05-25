At the end of yesterday's press riding session, at Fox Raceway for the opening round of the 2024 Pro Motocross Championship, we saw Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing's RJ Hampshire prepare to leave the track in noticeable pain and a wrist wrapped in ice and a hoodie. Sadly, to see the 2024 250 Supercross East Region Champion leave rushed and in pain was quite telling, as RJ is well known for his grit and pain tolerance. The situation turned out to be more than just simply banged up, as Hampshire entered surgery yesterday afternoon to immediately repair the injured wrist and begin the recovery process. Right now the details on the wrist damage are vague, but it sounds like Hampshire will miss the majority or entirety of the 2024 Pro Motocross Championship. The 2024 season was set to be his final Outdoor title run aboard a 250, as the Husqvarna racer has expressed his want to race a 450 in the 2026 Pro Motocross series. Will this change his outlook? Only time will tell.

For now, the Rockstar Husqvarna squad will lineup with Casey Cochran in the 250 class and Malcolm Stewart in the 450 class for the Motocross season opener. Christian Craig will be back the team this weekend for the opener and Guillem Farres is set to rejoin the team and 250 class from his injury in Supercross, near the halfway point or so of the championship.

Get well soon RJ and for his words and post on the situation, scroll below.

RJ Hampshire: "Not the post I want to make. Riding press yesterday I hit a rock in a high-speed section that was about the size of a basketball. It happened so fast and I hit the ground immediately. I did some damage to my wrist that will put me out for a bit. The treatment we got at Loma Linda Hospital was unbelievable. Surgery went well and already started on the recovery. Thank you Dr. Rymien, Dr. Alexander, and Jon Levell! Be back soon