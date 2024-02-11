Results Sheet: 2024 Australian Supercross - Wollongong Round 3

Get all the results from timed practice, to the mains, and the final points standings after round three of the 2024 Australian Supercross Championship from Wollongong.

Points Standings

SX1 (450) Season Points After Round Three

SX2 (250) Season Points After Round Three

SX3 (Juniors) Season Points After Round Three

Final Combined Results

SX1 (450) Combined Results

SX2 (250) Combined Results

Main Events (Triple Crown Format for SX1 and SX2)

SX1 Main Event 1 (450)

SX1 Main Event 2 (450)

SX1 Main Event 3 (450)

SX2 Main Event 1 (250)

SX2 Main Event 2 (250)

SX2 Main Event 3 (250)

SX3 Main Event/Final (Juniors)

Heat Races

SX1 Heat 1 (450)

SX1 Heat 2 (450)

SX2 Heat 1 (250)

SX2 Heat 2 (250)

SX3 Heat 1 (Juniors)

SX3 Heat 2

Timed Qualifying

SX1 Seeded (450)

SX1 Non-Seeded (450)

SX2 Seeded (250)

SX2 Non-Seeded (250)

SX3 Seeded (Juniors)

SX3 Non-Seeded (Juniors)

