Press Release

Foothill Ranch, Calif. (January 17, 2023) – The Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki racing team welcomes Carson Mumford to compete alongside Cameron McAdoo in the 2023 AMA Monster Energy Supercross Western Regional Championship, while Austin Forkner continues his recovery. Mumford returns to Team Green™ with a proven history of amateur success aboard Kawasaki KX™ motorcycles. Mumford secured three top-10 250SX Class finishes in 2022 and looks to continue his success aboard the KX™250 when he joins the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki team at Oakland Supercross on February 18th.



Mumford will fill the role for the remainder of the 250SX Western Regional Championship while Forkner focuses on recovering from the injuries he sustained at Anaheim 1. The team and Mumford look forward to the No.52 rider challenging near the front of the pack with teammate Cameron McAdoo.



“I’m grateful to Mitch and the whole Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki team for offering me this opportunity. It’s a huge privilege to line up on the gate with the support of the most proven team in the paddock and I’m more motivated than ever to show what I’m capable of on the racetrack. The plan is to take a couple of weeks to adjust to everything with the team before we line up in Oakland. I’m excited to line up on the KX250 and I’m looking forward to what we can accomplish together when the gate drops.” - Carson Mumford



Mumford has begun preparations with the team and will look to make his competition debut with the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki team on Saturday, February 18th at Oakland SX in Oakland, California.