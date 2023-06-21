Infront Moto Racing have confirmed the riders who will make the lengthy trip to the island of Sumbawa in Indonesia for round ten of the 2023 FIM Motocross World Championship. Sumbawa played host to a round of the Grand Prix series for the first time and, unsurprisingly, the residents on the undeveloped island came out in droves to see international competition. Who will they see when bikes hit the track on Saturday morning? Peruse the provisional entry lists below for more information.

Entries are low, of course, and some of the athletes who are listed will not make the trip. Credit must be given to Infront though – they took many steps to make it easier for riders and teams to make the lengthy trip to Asia. Unfortunately, though, the problem is so much greater than that and some appear to be uninterested in vacating the comfort of Europe. That is a topic for another day so, for now, here are the rider lists.

MXGP

3 Romain Febvre 6 Benoit Paturel 9 Petar Petrov 10 Calvin Vlaanderen 43 Mitch Evans 61 Jorge Prado 70 Ruben Fernandez 75 Hardi Roosiorg 77 Alessandro Lupino 91 Jeremy Seewer 92 Valentin Guillod 161 Alvin Ostlund 167 Nicholas Murray 204 Hilman Maksum 259 Glenn Coldenhoff 303 Alberto Forato 336 Lewis Stewart 919 Ben Watson 988 Lionel Kerhoas

MX2