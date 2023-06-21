Infront Moto Racing have confirmed the riders who will make the lengthy trip to the island of Sumbawa in Indonesia for round ten of the 2023 FIM Motocross World Championship. Sumbawa played host to a round of the Grand Prix series for the first time and, unsurprisingly, the residents on the undeveloped island came out in droves to see international competition. Who will they see when bikes hit the track on Saturday morning? Peruse the provisional entry lists below for more information.
Entries are low, of course, and some of the athletes who are listed will not make the trip. Credit must be given to Infront though – they took many steps to make it easier for riders and teams to make the lengthy trip to Asia. Unfortunately, though, the problem is so much greater than that and some appear to be uninterested in vacating the comfort of Europe. That is a topic for another day so, for now, here are the rider lists.
MXGP
|
3
|
Romain Febvre
|
6
|
Benoit Paturel
|
9
|
Petar Petrov
|
10
|
Calvin Vlaanderen
|
43
|
Mitch Evans
|
61
|
Jorge Prado
|
70
|
Ruben Fernandez
|
75
|
Hardi Roosiorg
|
77
|
Alessandro Lupino
|
91
|
Jeremy Seewer
|
92
|
Valentin Guillod
|
161
|
Alvin Ostlund
|
167
|
Nicholas Murray
|
204
|
Hilman Maksum
|
259
|
Glenn Coldenhoff
|
303
|
Alberto Forato
|
336
|
Lewis Stewart
|
919
|
Ben Watson
|
988
|
Lionel Kerhoas
MX2
|
11
|
Mikkel Haarup
|
24
|
Kevin Horgmo
|
39
|
Roan van de Moosdijk
|
44
|
Rick Elzinga
|
72
|
Liam Everts
|
74
|
Kay de Wolf
|
79
|
Sacha Coenen
|
80
|
Andrea Adamo
|
93
|
Jago Geerts
|
96
|
Lucas Coenen
|
100
|
Scotty Verhaeghe
|
122
|
Camden Mc Lellan
|
125
|
Emil Weckman
|
164
|
Diva Ismayana
|
198
|
Thibault Benistant
|
253
|
Jan Pancar
|
317
|
Nuzul Ramzidan
|
325
|
Delvintor Alfarizi
|
333
|
Hassan Zubir
|
516
|
Simon Langenfelder
|
532
|
Nakai Makarim
|
770
|
Devin Simonson
|
777
|
Jiraj Wannalak
View replies to: Pre-Entry Lists | MXGP of Sumbawa-Indonesia
Comments