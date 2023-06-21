Pre-Entry Lists | MXGP of Sumbawa-Indonesia 7

MXGP and MX2 entrants confirmed for the tenth round of current season in Indonesia.

LewisPhillips
6/21/2023 11:25am
Thumbnail-Jorge Prado.jpg?VersionId=ErPzlq2yREWldbg6KktosMgbw

Infront Moto Racing have confirmed the riders who will make the lengthy trip to the island of Sumbawa in Indonesia for round ten of the 2023 FIM Motocross World Championship. Sumbawa played host to a round of the Grand Prix series for the first time and, unsurprisingly, the residents on the undeveloped island came out in droves to see international competition. Who will they see when bikes hit the track on Saturday morning? Peruse the provisional entry lists below for more information.

Entries are low, of course, and some of the athletes who are listed will not make the trip. Credit must be given to Infront though – they took many steps to make it easier for riders and teams to make the lengthy trip to Asia. Unfortunately, though, the problem is so much greater than that and some appear to be uninterested in vacating the comfort of Europe. That is a topic for another day so, for now, here are the rider lists.

MXGP

 

3

Romain Febvre

6

Benoit Paturel

9

Petar Petrov

10

Calvin Vlaanderen

43

Mitch Evans

61

Jorge Prado

70

Ruben Fernandez

75

Hardi Roosiorg

77

Alessandro Lupino

91

Jeremy Seewer

92

Valentin Guillod

161

Alvin Ostlund

167

Nicholas Murray

204

Hilman Maksum

259

Glenn Coldenhoff

303

Alberto Forato

336

Lewis Stewart

919

Ben Watson

988

Lionel Kerhoas

MX2

11

Mikkel Haarup

24

Kevin Horgmo

39

Roan van de Moosdijk

44

Rick Elzinga

72

Liam Everts

74

Kay de Wolf

79

Sacha Coenen

80

Andrea Adamo

93

Jago Geerts

96

Lucas Coenen

100

Scotty Verhaeghe

122

Camden Mc Lellan

125

Emil Weckman

164

Diva Ismayana

198

Thibault Benistant

253

Jan Pancar

317

Nuzul Ramzidan

325

Delvintor Alfarizi

333

Hassan Zubir

516

Simon Langenfelder

532

Nakai Makarim

770

Devin Simonson

777

Jiraj Wannalak
c50 IMG 2240 2 1603906420
Press516
4 hours ago

19 - 450 entries?  That's sad.  A USGP would fill the gates.  WTF is wrong with Infront??

avatar
yokev
7 hours ago

This is hilarious. The last AMA national almost 90 guys tried to qualify in the 450 class. The fastest 40 then had to beat half the gate to score any points.

Conversely, the euros can't even get 20 guys to show up in the 450 class for their next race

1
1
avatar
yokev
5 hours ago

Yes, that's it. I forgot...MXGP is a 'world' championship. They must hold races in places where they can't even fill the gate to make sure everyone knows it.

Tell me...when's the last time an MXGP race had what...87(?) racers entered in the 450 class?