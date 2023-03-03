A particularly magical pre-season race and one that fans across the world will embrace. Lierop returns to the top of the sport this weekend, as the quite horrid sand track will play host to names like Jorge Prado and Romain Febvre. This is arguably the most stacked of all the pre-season races, in all honesty, as a flurry of elite names will take to the woods. MX1 and MX2 pre-entry lists can be seen below and results will be provided on Sunday. There will undoubtedly be some storylines that emerge that result in us all frothing at the mouth at the prospect of what is to come…
|
MX1
|
3
|
Romain Febvre
|
6
|
Benoit Paturel
|
7
|
Edward Hermsen
|
10
|
Calvin Vlaanderen
|
12
|
Max Nagl
|
14
|
Jacky Tausch
|
24
|
Jordy Van Orsouw
|
29
|
Henry Jacobi
|
30
|
Rene De Jong
|
32
|
Brent Van Doninck
|
34
|
Micha Boy De Waal
|
38
|
Marcel Conijn
|
41
|
Pauls Jonass
|
43
|
Mitch Evans
|
46
|
Davy Pootjes
|
61
|
Jorge Prado
|
64
|
Rutger Baauw
|
75
|
Hardi Roosiorg
|
87
|
Kevin Brumann
|
88
|
Freek van der Vlist
|
94
|
Sven van der Mierden
|
108
|
Stefan Eckerold
|
114
|
Damian Bergevoet
|
118
|
Joel Van Mechelen
|
121
|
Michel Essenburg
|
128
|
Jorn Weeren
|
151
|
Harri Kullas
|
152
|
Petar Petrov
|
161
|
Alvin Ostlund
|
189
|
Brian Bogers
|
197
|
Jordan Maaren
|
217
|
Teun Cooymans
|
226
|
Tom Koch
|
238
|
Lukas Platt
|
242
|
Kjell Verbruggen
|
252
|
John Cuppen
|
303
|
Krijn Van Vroenshoven
|
420
|
Wesley Schepers
|
454
|
Liam Hanstrom
|
478
|
Twan van Essen
|
811
|
Adam Sterry
|
822
|
Andre Bolink
|
853
|
Nino Dekker
|
867
|
Dimitri van de Sanden
|
991
|
Mark Scheu
|
MX2
|
3
|
Sander Hofstede
|
4
|
Thallon Caspermans
|
10
|
Oriol Oliver
|
15
|
Michel Borger
|
21
|
Greg van der Weide
|
22
|
Kay Karssemakers
|
27
|
Chris Mills
|
28
|
Ivo Pol
|
34
|
Jossep Garn
|
35
|
Andrea Bonacorsi
|
36
|
Nico Greutmann
|
38
|
Jarno Bos
|
42
|
Twan de Weerd
|
47
|
Karlis Reisulis
|
69
|
Francisco Garcia
|
74
|
Kay de Wolf
|
75
|
Bradley Mesters
|
91
|
Raul Blumfelds
|
93
|
Jago Geerts
|
100
|
Danny van den Bosse
|
114
|
Nicolas Vennekens
|
122
|
Camden McLellan
|
129
|
Sander Michelsen
|
131
|
Cato Nickel
|
148
|
Robert Fobbe
|
166
|
Jordan De Vries
|
172
|
Cas Valk
|
200
|
Dave Abbing
|
201
|
Robin Van Oldeniel
|
211
|
Romano Aspers
|
245
|
Storm Hoevers
|
336
|
Mika Ritsema
|
408
|
Scott Smulders
|
410
|
James Barker
|
419
|
Jan Spliethof
|
422
|
Tyler Eltink
|
432
|
Ivano Van Erp
|
487
|
Elias Auclair
|
489
|
Jens Walvoort
|
521
|
Boris Blanken
|
522
|
Dominik Hrau
|
532
|
Constantin Piller
|
563
|
Wesley Dieudonne
View replies to: Pre-Entry Lists | Lierop International
Comments