Pre-Entry Lists | Lierop International 2

Romain Febvre and Jorge Prado set to battle in the famous sand...

LewisPhillips
3/3/2023 8:05am
Featured Image-Jago Geerts

A particularly magical pre-season race and one that fans across the world will embrace. Lierop returns to the top of the sport this weekend, as the quite horrid sand track will play host to names like Jorge Prado and Romain Febvre. This is arguably the most stacked of all the pre-season races, in all honesty, as a flurry of elite names will take to the woods. MX1 and MX2 pre-entry lists can be seen below and results will be provided on Sunday. There will undoubtedly be some storylines that emerge that result in us all frothing at the mouth at the prospect of what is to come…

MX1

3

Romain Febvre

6

Benoit Paturel

7

Edward Hermsen

10

Calvin Vlaanderen

12

Max Nagl

14

Jacky Tausch

24

Jordy Van Orsouw

29

Henry Jacobi

30

Rene De Jong

32

Brent Van Doninck

34

Micha Boy De Waal

38

Marcel Conijn

41

Pauls Jonass

43

Mitch Evans

46

Davy Pootjes

61

Jorge Prado

64

Rutger Baauw

75

Hardi Roosiorg

87

Kevin Brumann

88

Freek van der Vlist

94

Sven van der Mierden

108

Stefan Eckerold

114

Damian Bergevoet

118

Joel Van Mechelen

121

Michel Essenburg

128

Jorn Weeren

151

Harri Kullas

152

Petar Petrov

161

Alvin Ostlund

189

Brian Bogers

197

Jordan Maaren

217

Teun Cooymans

226

Tom Koch

238

Lukas Platt

242

Kjell Verbruggen

252

John Cuppen

303

Krijn Van Vroenshoven

420

Wesley Schepers

454

Liam Hanstrom

478

Twan van Essen

811

Adam Sterry

822

Andre Bolink

853

Nino Dekker

867

Dimitri van de Sanden

991

Mark Scheu
Site-Kay de Wolf
Full Spectrum Media

MX2

3

Sander Hofstede

4

Thallon Caspermans

10

Oriol Oliver

15

Michel Borger

21

Greg van der Weide

22

Kay Karssemakers

27

Chris Mills

28

Ivo Pol

34

Jossep Garn

35

Andrea Bonacorsi

36

Nico Greutmann

38

Jarno Bos

42

Twan de Weerd

47

Karlis Reisulis

69

Francisco Garcia

74

Kay de Wolf

75

Bradley Mesters

91

Raul Blumfelds

93

Jago Geerts

100

Danny van den Bosse

114

Nicolas Vennekens

122

Camden McLellan

129

Sander Michelsen

131

Cato Nickel

148

Robert Fobbe

166

Jordan De Vries

172

Cas Valk

200

Dave Abbing

201

Robin Van Oldeniel

211

Romano Aspers

245

Storm Hoevers

336

Mika Ritsema

408

Scott Smulders

410

James Barker

419

Jan Spliethof

422

Tyler Eltink

432

Ivano Van Erp

487

Elias Auclair

489

Jens Walvoort

521

Boris Blanken

522

Dominik Hrau

532

Constantin Piller

563

Wesley Dieudonne
Related:
2023 MXGP
2 comments

View replies to: Pre-Entry Lists | Lierop International

c50 8108E6DD 5907 4987 A0EB 4DDCEE6B838C 1649111041
Teejay
1 hour ago

Looking good, is there a stream anywhere?  Hoping for Bogers to show that sand riding magic! 