Pre-Entry Lists | 2023 Tampa Supercross

2023 Monster Energy Supercross continues to sprint forward with round five of the current season, Tampa, to be run on Saturday, February 11. One could state that this is the first true east coast stop on the schedule, so has anyone new popped up onto the entry list? Provisional 450SX and 250SX East entries are listed below and, hey, remember that some heavy rain is forecast for Saturday night. There is not a lot that can be done to save the circuit once the rain starts to fall at night! If you have got a question about anything to do with Tampa, send us a message on social (@VitalMX on Twitter and Instagram) or join the conversation over on the forum.

450SX

1 Eli Tomac 2 Cooper Webb 7 Aaron Plessinger 9 Adam Cianciarulo 11 Kyle Chisholm 12 Shane McElrath 15 Dean Wilson 17 Joey Savatgy 21 Jason Anderson 23 Chase Sexton 28 Christian Craig 32 Justin Cooper 44 Benny Bloss 45 Colt Nichols 46 Justin Hill 47 Fredrik Noren 51 Justin Barcia 60 Justin Starling 68 Cade Clason 73 John Short 74 Logan Karnow 78 Grant Harlan 80 Kevin Moranz 83 Cole Thompson 90 Tristan Lane 94 Ken Roczen 120 Todd Bannister 129 Lane Shaw 140 Alex Ray 173 Hunter Schlosser 219 Chase Marquier 282 Theodore Pauli 364 Chad Saultz 412 Jared Lesher 437 Vincent Luhovey 501 Scotty Wennerstrom 512 Austin Cozadd 519 Joshua Cartwright 551 Guillaume St-Cyr 597 Mason Kerr 604 Max Miller 606 Ronnie Stewart 637 Bobby Piazza 751 Josh Hill 848 Joan Cros 976 Joshua Greco 995 Christopher Prebula

250SX