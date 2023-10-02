Pre-Entry Lists | 2023 Tampa Supercross

2023 Monster Energy Supercross continues to sprint forward with round five of the current season, Tampa, to be run on Saturday, February 11. One could state that this is the first true east coast stop on the schedule, so has anyone new popped up onto the entry list? Provisional 450SX and 250SX East entries are listed below and, hey, remember that some heavy rain is forecast for Saturday night. There is not a lot that can be done to save the circuit once the rain starts to fall at night! If you have got a question about anything to do with Tampa, send us a message on social (@VitalMX on Twitter and Instagram) or join the conversation over on the forum.
|
450SX
|
1
|
Eli Tomac
|
2
|
Cooper Webb
|
7
|
Aaron Plessinger
|
9
|
Adam Cianciarulo
|
11
|
Kyle Chisholm
|
12
|
Shane McElrath
|
15
|
Dean Wilson
|
17
|
Joey Savatgy
|
21
|
Jason Anderson
|
23
|
Chase Sexton
|
28
|
Christian Craig
|
32
|
Justin Cooper
|
44
|
Benny Bloss
|
45
|
Colt Nichols
|
46
|
Justin Hill
|
47
|
Fredrik Noren
|
51
|
Justin Barcia
|
60
|
Justin Starling
|
68
|
Cade Clason
|
73
|
John Short
|
74
|
Logan Karnow
|
78
|
Grant Harlan
|
80
|
Kevin Moranz
|
83
|
Cole Thompson
|
90
|
Tristan Lane
|
94
|
Ken Roczen
|
120
|
Todd Bannister
|
129
|
Lane Shaw
|
140
|
Alex Ray
|
173
|
Hunter Schlosser
|
219
|
Chase Marquier
|
282
|
Theodore Pauli
|
364
|
Chad Saultz
|
412
|
Jared Lesher
|
437
|
Vincent Luhovey
|
501
|
Scotty Wennerstrom
|
512
|
Austin Cozadd
|
519
|
Joshua Cartwright
|
551
|
Guillaume St-Cyr
|
597
|
Mason Kerr
|
604
|
Max Miller
|
606
|
Ronnie Stewart
|
637
|
Bobby Piazza
|
751
|
Josh Hill
|
848
|
Joan Cros
|
976
|
Joshua Greco
|
995
|
Christopher Prebula
|
250SX
|
6
|
Jeremy Martin
|
29
|
Nate Thrasher
|
31
|
Michael Mosiman
|
50
|
Marshal Weltin
|
57
|
Chris Blose
|
58
|
Jordon Smith
|
62
|
Jace Owen
|
63
|
Max Anstie
|
66
|
Henry Miller
|
67
|
Cullin Park
|
86
|
Josiah Natzke
|
91
|
Jeremy Hand
|
95
|
Lance Kobusch
|
96
|
Hunter Lawrence
|
99
|
Hardy Munoz
|
115
|
Jonah Geistler
|
119
|
Logan Boye
|
125
|
Luke Neese
|
128
|
Tom Vialle
|
137
|
Ayden Shive
|
138
|
David Pulley Jr.
|
167
|
Jesse Flock
|
170
|
Devin Simonson
|
174
|
Luca Marsalisi
|
191
|
Curren Thurman
|
192
|
Jack Chambers
|
208
|
Logan Leitzel
|
238
|
Haiden Deegan
|
242
|
Garrett Hoffman
|
243
|
Caden Braswell
|
247
|
Brock Papi
|
280
|
Jack Beeland
|
285
|
Coty Schock
|
289
|
Robert Hailey
|
296
|
Ryder Floyd
|
299
|
Konnor Visger
|
300
|
Lane Allison
|
330
|
AJ Catanzaro
|
339
|
Talon Hawkins
|
343
|
Carter Biese
|
351
|
Jack Rogers
|
366
|
Blaze Cremaldi
|
382
|
Rylan Munson
|
427
|
Cole Bradford
|
460
|
Michael Hicks
|
464
|
Doc Smith
|
483
|
Bryton Carroll
|
504
|
Gerhard Matamoros
|
511
|
Jace Kessler
|
544
|
Noah Willbrandt
|
602
|
Gage Linville
|
614
|
Quinn Amyotte
|
689
|
Tony Usko
|
824
|
Carter Stephenson
|
832
|
Chance Hymas
|
874
|
Zack Williams
|
958
|
Matthew Curler
|
971
|
Brian Saunier