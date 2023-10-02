Pre-Entry Lists | 2023 Tampa Supercross

450SX and 250SX East entry lists for this weekend's supercross round.

2023 Monster Energy Supercross continues to sprint forward with round five of the current season, Tampa, to be run on Saturday, February 11. One could state that this is the first true east coast stop on the schedule, so has anyone new popped up onto the entry list? Provisional 450SX and 250SX East entries are listed below and, hey, remember that some heavy rain is forecast for Saturday night. There is not a lot that can be done to save the circuit once the rain starts to fall at night! If you have got a question about anything to do with Tampa, send us a message on social (@VitalMX on Twitter and Instagram) or join the conversation over on the forum.

450SX

1

Eli Tomac

2

Cooper Webb

7

Aaron Plessinger

9

Adam Cianciarulo

11

Kyle Chisholm

12

Shane McElrath

15

Dean Wilson

17

Joey Savatgy

21

Jason Anderson

23

Chase Sexton

28

Christian Craig

32

Justin Cooper

44

Benny Bloss

45

Colt Nichols

46

Justin Hill

47

Fredrik Noren

51

Justin Barcia

60

Justin Starling

68

Cade Clason

73

John Short

74

Logan Karnow

78

Grant Harlan

80

Kevin Moranz

83

Cole Thompson

90

Tristan Lane

94

Ken Roczen

120

Todd Bannister

129

Lane Shaw

140

Alex Ray

173

Hunter Schlosser

219

Chase Marquier

282

Theodore Pauli

364

Chad Saultz

412

Jared Lesher

437

Vincent Luhovey

501

Scotty Wennerstrom

512

Austin Cozadd

519

Joshua Cartwright

551

Guillaume St-Cyr

597

Mason Kerr

604

Max Miller

606

Ronnie Stewart

637

Bobby Piazza

751

Josh Hill

848

Joan Cros

976

Joshua Greco

995

Christopher Prebula
250SX

6

Jeremy Martin

29

Nate Thrasher

31

Michael Mosiman

50

Marshal Weltin

57

Chris Blose

58

Jordon Smith

62

Jace Owen

63

Max Anstie

66

Henry Miller

67

Cullin Park

86

Josiah Natzke

91

Jeremy Hand

95

Lance Kobusch

96

Hunter Lawrence

99

Hardy Munoz

115

Jonah Geistler

119

Logan Boye

125

Luke Neese

128

Tom Vialle

137

Ayden Shive

138

David Pulley Jr.

167

Jesse Flock

170

Devin Simonson

174

Luca Marsalisi

191

Curren Thurman

192

Jack Chambers

208

Logan Leitzel

238

Haiden Deegan

242

Garrett Hoffman

243

Caden Braswell

247

Brock Papi

280

Jack Beeland

285

Coty Schock

289

Robert Hailey

296

Ryder Floyd

299

Konnor Visger

300

Lane Allison

330

AJ Catanzaro

339

Talon Hawkins

343

Carter Biese

351

Jack Rogers

366

Blaze Cremaldi

382

Rylan Munson

427

Cole Bradford

460

Michael Hicks

464

Doc Smith

483

Bryton Carroll

504

Gerhard Matamoros

511

Jace Kessler

544

Noah Willbrandt

602

Gage Linville

614

Quinn Amyotte

689

Tony Usko

824

Carter Stephenson

832

Chance Hymas

874

Zack Williams

958

Matthew Curler

971

Brian Saunier
