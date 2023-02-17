Pre-Entry Lists | 2023 Oakland Supercross

The date of February 18 was originally pegged as a spare weekend on the 2023 Monster Energy Supercross calendar, but the rather horrid weather that hammed California in early January forced Oakland's fixture to be postponed. Now, as a result, there is a weekend of racing to embrace. Hurrah! Travelling from Tampa to Oakland was a massive undertaking and therefore not all of the privateers made the trip, so these pre-entry lists may not look as beefy as normal. There are still more than forty guys in each class though. If you have a specific question about any of the athletes on these sheets, contact us on social media (@VitalMX on Twitter and Instagram) or join the conversation in the forum.
|
450SX
|
1
|
Eli Tomac
|
2
|
Cooper Webb
|
7
|
Aaron Plessinger
|
9
|
Adam Cianciarulo
|
11
|
Kyle Chisholm
|
12
|
Shane McElrath
|
15
|
Dean Wilson
|
17
|
Joey Savatgy
|
21
|
Jason Anderson
|
23
|
Chase Sexton
|
25
|
Marvin Musquin
|
28
|
Christian Craig
|
32
|
Justin Cooper
|
44
|
Benny Bloss
|
45
|
Colt Nichols
|
46
|
Justin Hill
|
47
|
Fredrik Noren
|
51
|
Justin Barcia
|
60
|
Justin Starling
|
68
|
Cade Clason
|
73
|
John Short
|
74
|
Logan Karnow
|
78
|
Grant Harlan
|
80
|
Kevin Moranz
|
90
|
Tristan Lane
|
94
|
Ken Roczen
|
138
|
David Pulley
|
141
|
Richard Taylor
|
219
|
Chase Marquier
|
282
|
Theodore Pauli
|
364
|
Chad Saultz
|
501
|
Scotty Wennerstrom
|
512
|
Austin Cozadd
|
519
|
Josh Cartwright
|
538
|
Addison Emory
|
542
|
Johnnie Buller
|
726
|
Gared Steinke
|
751
|
Josh Hill
|
770
|
Doug Manhire
|
837
|
Bryson Gardner
|
848
|
Joan Cros
|
976
|
Joshua Greco
|
250SX
|
18
|
Jett Lawrence
|
24
|
RJ Hampshire
|
33
|
Pierce Brown
|
34
|
Max Vohland
|
40
|
Stilez Robertson
|
41
|
Derek Kelley
|
42
|
Josh Varize
|
43
|
Levi Kitchen
|
48
|
Cameron McAdoo
|
49
|
Mitchell Oldenburg
|
53
|
Derek Drake
|
56
|
Enzo Lopes
|
59
|
Robbie Wageman
|
69
|
Phil Nicoletti
|
76
|
Dominique Thury
|
79
|
Dylan Walsh
|
83
|
Cole Thompson
|
84
|
Mitchell Harrison
|
85
|
Dilan Schwartz
|
89
|
Kaeden Amerine
|
97
|
Devin Harriman
|
98
|
Geran Stapleton
|
100
|
Matt Moss
|
102
|
Wilson Todd
|
111
|
Anthony Rodriguez
|
117
|
Nicholas Nisbet
|
121
|
Chris Howell
|
126
|
RJ Wageman
|
147
|
Ryan Carlson
|
162
|
Maxwell Sanford
|
173
|
Hunter Schlosser
|
198
|
Jayce Baldwin
|
246
|
Chance Blackburn
|
388
|
Brandon Ray
|
410
|
Brandon Scharer
|
500
|
Julien Benek
|
503
|
McClellan Hile
|
508
|
Hunter Yoder
|
517
|
Ty Freehill
|
604
|
Max Miller
|
636
|
Luke Kalaitzian
|
645
|
Colby Copp
|
702
|
Hunter Cross
|
981
|
Austin Politelli
|
996
|
Preston Taylor