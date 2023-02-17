Pre-Entry Lists | 2023 Oakland Supercross

450SX and 250SX East pre-entry lists for this weekend's supercross round.

The date of February 18 was originally pegged as a spare weekend on the 2023 Monster Energy Supercross calendar, but the rather horrid weather that hammed California in early January forced Oakland's fixture to be postponed. Now, as a result, there is a weekend of racing to embrace. Hurrah! Travelling from Tampa to Oakland was a massive undertaking and therefore not all of the privateers made the trip, so these pre-entry lists may not look as beefy as normal. There are still more than forty guys in each class though. If you have a specific question about any of the athletes on these sheets, contact us on social media (@VitalMX on Twitter and Instagram) or join the conversation in the forum.

450SX

1

Eli Tomac

2

Cooper Webb

7

Aaron Plessinger

9

Adam Cianciarulo

11

Kyle Chisholm

12

Shane McElrath

15

Dean Wilson

17

Joey Savatgy

21

Jason Anderson

23

Chase Sexton

25

Marvin Musquin

28

Christian Craig

32

Justin Cooper

44

Benny Bloss

45

Colt Nichols

46

Justin Hill

47

Fredrik Noren

51

Justin Barcia

60

Justin Starling

68

Cade Clason

73

John Short

74

Logan Karnow

78

Grant Harlan

80

Kevin Moranz

90

Tristan Lane

94

Ken Roczen

138

David Pulley

141

Richard Taylor

219

Chase Marquier

282

Theodore Pauli

364

Chad Saultz

501

Scotty Wennerstrom

512

Austin Cozadd

519

Josh Cartwright

538

Addison Emory

542

Johnnie Buller

726

Gared Steinke

751

Josh Hill

770

Doug Manhire

837

Bryson Gardner

848

Joan Cros

976

Joshua Greco
250SX

18

Jett Lawrence

24

RJ Hampshire

33

Pierce Brown

34

Max Vohland

40

Stilez Robertson

41

Derek Kelley

42

Josh Varize

43

Levi Kitchen

48

Cameron McAdoo

49

Mitchell Oldenburg

53

Derek Drake

56

Enzo Lopes

59

Robbie Wageman

69

Phil Nicoletti

76

Dominique Thury

79

Dylan Walsh

83

Cole Thompson

84

Mitchell Harrison

85

Dilan Schwartz

89

Kaeden Amerine

97

Devin Harriman

98

Geran Stapleton

100

Matt Moss

102

Wilson Todd

111

Anthony Rodriguez

117

Nicholas Nisbet

121

Chris Howell

126

RJ Wageman

147

Ryan Carlson

162

Maxwell Sanford

173

Hunter Schlosser

198

Jayce Baldwin

246

Chance Blackburn

388

Brandon Ray

410

Brandon Scharer

500

Julien Benek

503

McClellan Hile

508

Hunter Yoder

517

Ty Freehill

604

Max Miller

636

Luke Kalaitzian

645

Colby Copp

702

Hunter Cross

981

Austin Politelli

996

Preston Taylor
