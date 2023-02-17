Pre-Entry Lists | 2023 Oakland Supercross

The date of February 18 was originally pegged as a spare weekend on the 2023 Monster Energy Supercross calendar, but the rather horrid weather that hammed California in early January forced Oakland's fixture to be postponed. Now, as a result, there is a weekend of racing to embrace. Hurrah! Travelling from Tampa to Oakland was a massive undertaking and therefore not all of the privateers made the trip, so these pre-entry lists may not look as beefy as normal. There are still more than forty guys in each class though. If you have a specific question about any of the athletes on these sheets, contact us on social media (@VitalMX on Twitter and Instagram) or join the conversation in the forum.

450SX

1 Eli Tomac 2 Cooper Webb 7 Aaron Plessinger 9 Adam Cianciarulo 11 Kyle Chisholm 12 Shane McElrath 15 Dean Wilson 17 Joey Savatgy 21 Jason Anderson 23 Chase Sexton 25 Marvin Musquin 28 Christian Craig 32 Justin Cooper 44 Benny Bloss 45 Colt Nichols 46 Justin Hill 47 Fredrik Noren 51 Justin Barcia 60 Justin Starling 68 Cade Clason 73 John Short 74 Logan Karnow 78 Grant Harlan 80 Kevin Moranz 90 Tristan Lane 94 Ken Roczen 138 David Pulley 141 Richard Taylor 219 Chase Marquier 282 Theodore Pauli 364 Chad Saultz 501 Scotty Wennerstrom 512 Austin Cozadd 519 Josh Cartwright 538 Addison Emory 542 Johnnie Buller 726 Gared Steinke 751 Josh Hill 770 Doug Manhire 837 Bryson Gardner 848 Joan Cros 976 Joshua Greco

250SX