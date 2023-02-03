Pre-Entry Lists | 2023 LaCapelle Marival International

The 2023 FIM Motocross World Championship is one week away, almost unbelievably, so a lot of the riders will put the finishing touches on their pre-season preparation by competing in different corners of Europe. The historic international that's run at LaCapelle Marival in France will take place on Sunday and the provisional entry lists can be viewed in full just below. There are many unrecognizable French names on there, but Jeffrey Herlings will be competing and should dominate based on the quality of his competition. It would be a significant upset if a rider like Valentin Guillod topples the former champion.

MX1

15 Hugo Roussaly 20 Gregory Aranda 31 Adrien Malaval 32 Milko Potisek 38 Pierre Moine 70 Shaun Vinel 74 Romain Pape 84 Jeffrey Herlings 92 Valentin Guillod 121 Xavier Boog 138 Stephen Rubini 149 Alexis Varet 156 Maxime Sot 169 Martin Dubois 172 Mathys Boisrame 323 Nicolas Cottenet 338 David Herbreteau 376 Adrien Lamour 448 Tony Seignobos 519 William Dho 520 Jimmy Clochet 544 Quentin Boudot 725 Antonin Mille 752 Julien Pelletier 783 Enzo Toriani 821 Julien Bonnaudin 831 Brice Maylin 859 Dany Vassel 875 Kim Schaffter 945 Anthony Bourdon

MX2