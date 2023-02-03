Pre-Entry Lists | 2023 LaCapelle Marival International

The 2023 FIM Motocross World Championship is one week away, almost unbelievably, so a lot of the riders will put the finishing touches on their pre-season preparation by competing in different corners of Europe. The historic international that's run at LaCapelle Marival in France will take place on Sunday and the provisional entry lists can be viewed in full just below. There are many unrecognizable French names on there, but Jeffrey Herlings will be competing and should dominate based on the quality of his competition. It would be a significant upset if a rider like Valentin Guillod topples the former champion.
|
MX1
|
15
|
Hugo Roussaly
|
20
|
Gregory Aranda
|
31
|
Adrien Malaval
|
32
|
Milko Potisek
|
38
|
Pierre Moine
|
70
|
Shaun Vinel
|
74
|
Romain Pape
|
84
|
Jeffrey Herlings
|
92
|
Valentin Guillod
|
121
|
Xavier Boog
|
138
|
Stephen Rubini
|
149
|
Alexis Varet
|
156
|
Maxime Sot
|
169
|
Martin Dubois
|
172
|
Mathys Boisrame
|
323
|
Nicolas Cottenet
|
338
|
David Herbreteau
|
376
|
Adrien Lamour
|
448
|
Tony Seignobos
|
519
|
William Dho
|
520
|
Jimmy Clochet
|
544
|
Quentin Boudot
|
725
|
Antonin Mille
|
752
|
Julien Pelletier
|
783
|
Enzo Toriani
|
821
|
Julien Bonnaudin
|
831
|
Brice Maylin
|
859
|
Dany Vassel
|
875
|
Kim Schaffter
|
945
|
Anthony Bourdon
|
MX2
|
3
|
Nicolas Aubin
|
11
|
Calvin Fonveille
|
14
|
Arnaud Aubin
|
22
|
Mickael Lamarque
|
24
|
Paul Stauder
|
34
|
Bogdan Krajewski
|
39
|
Roan van de Moosdijk
|
57
|
Pierre Goupillon
|
61
|
Pako Destercq
|
72
|
Lucas Imbert
|
73
|
Ferruccio Italy
|
78
|
Axel Louis
|
79
|
Sacha Coenen
|
93
|
Lucas Coenen
|
95
|
Enzo Casat
|
99
|
Jimmy Grajwoda
|
122
|
Julien Duhamel
|
125
|
Emil Weckman
|
129
|
Joey Nuques
|
200
|
Luca Diserens
|
207
|
Xavier Cazal
|
241
|
Nicolas Duhamel
|
247
|
Florian Miot
|
249
|
Matheo Miot
|
255
|
Kevan Schillinger
|
267
|
Theo Anseur
|
268
|
Thibault Maupin
|
272
|
Andreas Carrico
|
276
|
Jeremy Bonneau
|
282
|
Marc Rossi
|
286
|
Axel Briand
|
292
|
Theo Aubanel
|
300
|
Alex Andecy
|
301
|
Noah Vampa
|
318
|
Tejy Krismann
|
319
|
Quentin Prugnieres
|
324
|
Maxime Charlier
|
335
|
Enzo Polias
|
339
|
Benjamin Garib
|
343
|
Yannis Blivet
|
361
|
Yann Borie
|
371
|
Paolo Maschio
|
411
|
Nicolas Dercourt
|
424
|
Valentin Madoulaud
|
437
|
Loic Manteau
|
439
|
Tom Rajaonia
|
446
|
Adrien Petit
|
455
|
Lucas Wautier
|
471
|
Elwan Van De Wouw
|
485
|
Alexis Schmitt
|
496
|
Romain Seranon
|
505
|
Dorian Koch
|
598
|
Ethan Lepigeon
|
606
|
Killian Vincent
|
636
|
Damien Borie
|
642
|
Jules Ammer
|
648
|
Jules Almayrac
|
712
|
Pierrick Castan
|
744
|
Saad Soulimani
|
751
|
Germain Jamet
|
790
|
Victor Mauresa
|
796
|
Remy Anger
|
798
|
Arnaud Colson
|
802
|
Benjamin Gerber
|
810
|
Yann Crnjanski
|
812
|
Enzo Gregori
|
887
|
Matteo Robert
|
899
|
Jules Gourribon
|
925
|
Mathis Declemy
|
939
|
Lucas Mas
|
955
|
Lillian Henry
|
965
|
Hugo Manzato
|
971
|
Tino Basso