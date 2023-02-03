Pre-Entry Lists | 2023 LaCapelle Marival International

MX1 and MX2 entry lists for the annual pre-season international run in LaCapelle Marival, France.

The 2023 FIM Motocross World Championship is one week away, almost unbelievably, so a lot of the riders will put the finishing touches on their pre-season preparation by competing in different corners of Europe. The historic international that's run at LaCapelle Marival in France will take place on Sunday and the provisional entry lists can be viewed in full just below. There are many unrecognizable French names on there, but Jeffrey Herlings will be competing and should dominate based on the quality of his competition. It would be a significant upset if a rider like Valentin Guillod topples the former champion.

MX1

15

Hugo Roussaly

20

Gregory Aranda

31

Adrien Malaval

32

Milko Potisek

38

Pierre Moine

70

Shaun Vinel

74

Romain Pape

84

Jeffrey Herlings

92

Valentin Guillod

121

Xavier Boog

138

Stephen Rubini

149

Alexis Varet

156

Maxime Sot

169

Martin Dubois

172

Mathys Boisrame

323

Nicolas Cottenet

338

David Herbreteau

376

Adrien Lamour

448

Tony Seignobos

519

William Dho

520

Jimmy Clochet

544

Quentin Boudot

725

Antonin Mille

752

Julien Pelletier

783

Enzo Toriani

821

Julien Bonnaudin

831

Brice Maylin

859

Dany Vassel

875

Kim Schaffter

945

Anthony Bourdon
MX2

3

Nicolas Aubin

11

Calvin Fonveille

14

Arnaud Aubin

22

Mickael Lamarque

24

Paul Stauder

34

Bogdan Krajewski

39

Roan van de Moosdijk

57

Pierre Goupillon

61

Pako Destercq

72

Lucas Imbert

73

Ferruccio Italy

78

Axel Louis

79

Sacha Coenen

93

Lucas Coenen

95

Enzo Casat

99

Jimmy Grajwoda

122

Julien Duhamel

125

Emil Weckman

129

Joey Nuques

200

Luca Diserens

207

Xavier Cazal

241

Nicolas Duhamel

247

Florian Miot

249

Matheo Miot

255

Kevan Schillinger

267

Theo Anseur

268

Thibault Maupin

272

Andreas Carrico

276

Jeremy Bonneau

282

Marc Rossi

286

Axel Briand

292

Theo Aubanel

300

Alex Andecy

301

Noah Vampa

318

Tejy Krismann

319

Quentin Prugnieres

324

Maxime Charlier

335

Enzo Polias

339

Benjamin Garib

343

Yannis Blivet

361

Yann Borie

371

Paolo Maschio

411

Nicolas Dercourt

424

Valentin Madoulaud

437

Loic Manteau

439

Tom Rajaonia

446

Adrien Petit

455

Lucas Wautier

471

Elwan Van De Wouw

485

Alexis Schmitt

496

Romain Seranon

505

Dorian Koch

598

Ethan Lepigeon

606

Killian Vincent

636

Damien Borie

642

Jules Ammer

648

Jules Almayrac

712

Pierrick Castan

744

Saad Soulimani

751

Germain Jamet

790

Victor Mauresa

796

Remy Anger

798

Arnaud Colson

802

Benjamin Gerber

810

Yann Crnjanski

812

Enzo Gregori

887

Matteo Robert

899

Jules Gourribon

925

Mathis Declemy

939

Lucas Mas

955

Lillian Henry

965

Hugo Manzato

971

Tino Basso
