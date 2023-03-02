Pre-Entry Lists | 2023 Houston 3

450SX and 250SX East entry lists for this weekend's round of 2023 Monster Energy Supercross.

LewisPhillips
2/3/2023 1:13pm
Featured Image-Justin Barcia.jpg?VersionId=i95MRdHrEJOzOhPQTi3vOnD

Houston, Texas, is almost like a fresh start for the 2023 Monster Energy Supercross campaign, as the circus has ventured away from the west coast and therefore a new collection of 250SX riders are set to chase success. There have been countless injuries in recent weeks, so it may be unclear who will actually race in the 250SX East class and, therefore, the provisional entry lists below will be handful. Do not skip over entrants for the 450SX class though, because there are new names like Justin Cooper that have popped up.

450SX

1

Eli Tomac

2

Cooper Webb

7

Aaron Plessinger

9

Adam Cianciarulo

11

Kyle Chisholm

12

Shane McElrath

14

Dylan Ferrandis

15

Dean Wilson

17

Joey Savatgy

21

Jason Anderson

23

Chase Sexton

28

Christian Craig

32

Justin Cooper

44

Benny Bloss

45

Colt Nichols

46

Justin Hill

47

Fredrik Noren

51

Justin Barcia

60

Justin Starling

68

Cade Clason

73

John Short

74

Logan Karnow

78

Grant Harlan

83

Cole Thompson

90

Tristan Lane

94

Ken Roczen

120

Todd Bannister

129

Lane Shaw

140

Alex Ray

146

Brandon Marley

173

Hunter Schlosser

219

Chase Marquier

282

Theodore Pauli

412

Jared Lesher

447

Deven Raper

467

Isaiah Goodman

501

Scotty Wennerstrom

512

Austin Cozadd

519

Joshua Cartwright

551

Guillaume St-Cyr

597

Mason Kerr

604

Max Miller

637

Bobby Piazza

751

Josh Hill

848

Joan Cros

976

Joshua Greco

995

Christopher Prebula

996

Preston Taylor
Site-Watch-2 0
Octopi Media

250SX

6

Jeremy Martin

29

Nate Thrasher

31

Michael Mosiman

50

Marshal Weltin

57

Chris Blose

58

Jordon Smith

62

Jace Owen

63

Max Anstie

66

Henry Miller

67

Cullin Park

71

Preston Kilroy

86

Josiah Natzke

91

Jeremy Hand

95

Lance Kobusch

99

Hardy Munoz

115

Jonah Geistler

119

Logan Boye

125

Luke Neese

128

Tom Vialle

137

Ayden Shive

138

David Pulley Jr

167

Jesse Flock

170

Devin Simonson

174

Luca Marsalisi

191

Curren Thurman

192

Jack Chambers

208

Logan Leitzel

238

Haiden Deegan

242

Garrett Hoffman

243

Caden Braswell

247

Brock Papi

280

Jack Beeland

285

Coty Schock

289

Robert Hailey

296

Ryder Floyd

299

Konnor Visger

300

Lane Allison

330

AJ Catanzaro

339

Talon Hawkins

351

Jack Rogers

366

Blaze Cremaldi

382

Rylan Munson

399

Jorge Zaragoza

427

Cole Bradford

460

Michael Hicks

464

Doc Smith

483

Bryton Carroll

504

Gerhard Matamoros

511

Jace Kessler

544

Noah Willbrandt

552

Larry Reyes

602

Gage Linville

822

Riley Ripper

832

Chance Hymas

874

Zack Williams

958

Matthew Curler
Related:
Houston
2023 Monster Energy Supercross
3 comments

View replies to: Pre-Entry Lists | 2023 Houston