Houston, Texas, is almost like a fresh start for the 2023 Monster Energy Supercross campaign, as the circus has ventured away from the west coast and therefore a new collection of 250SX riders are set to chase success. There have been countless injuries in recent weeks, so it may be unclear who will actually race in the 250SX East class and, therefore, the provisional entry lists below will be handful. Do not skip over entrants for the 450SX class though, because there are new names like Justin Cooper that have popped up.
|
450SX
|
1
|
Eli Tomac
|
2
|
Cooper Webb
|
7
|
Aaron Plessinger
|
9
|
Adam Cianciarulo
|
11
|
Kyle Chisholm
|
12
|
Shane McElrath
|
14
|
Dylan Ferrandis
|
15
|
Dean Wilson
|
17
|
Joey Savatgy
|
21
|
Jason Anderson
|
23
|
Chase Sexton
|
28
|
Christian Craig
|
32
|
Justin Cooper
|
44
|
Benny Bloss
|
45
|
Colt Nichols
|
46
|
Justin Hill
|
47
|
Fredrik Noren
|
51
|
Justin Barcia
|
60
|
Justin Starling
|
68
|
Cade Clason
|
73
|
John Short
|
74
|
Logan Karnow
|
78
|
Grant Harlan
|
83
|
Cole Thompson
|
90
|
Tristan Lane
|
94
|
Ken Roczen
|
120
|
Todd Bannister
|
129
|
Lane Shaw
|
140
|
Alex Ray
|
146
|
Brandon Marley
|
173
|
Hunter Schlosser
|
219
|
Chase Marquier
|
282
|
Theodore Pauli
|
412
|
Jared Lesher
|
447
|
Deven Raper
|
467
|
Isaiah Goodman
|
501
|
Scotty Wennerstrom
|
512
|
Austin Cozadd
|
519
|
Joshua Cartwright
|
551
|
Guillaume St-Cyr
|
597
|
Mason Kerr
|
604
|
Max Miller
|
637
|
Bobby Piazza
|
751
|
Josh Hill
|
848
|
Joan Cros
|
976
|
Joshua Greco
|
995
|
Christopher Prebula
|
996
|
Preston Taylor
|
250SX
|
6
|
Jeremy Martin
|
29
|
Nate Thrasher
|
31
|
Michael Mosiman
|
50
|
Marshal Weltin
|
57
|
Chris Blose
|
58
|
Jordon Smith
|
62
|
Jace Owen
|
63
|
Max Anstie
|
66
|
Henry Miller
|
67
|
Cullin Park
|
71
|
Preston Kilroy
|
86
|
Josiah Natzke
|
91
|
Jeremy Hand
|
95
|
Lance Kobusch
|
99
|
Hardy Munoz
|
115
|
Jonah Geistler
|
119
|
Logan Boye
|
125
|
Luke Neese
|
128
|
Tom Vialle
|
137
|
Ayden Shive
|
138
|
David Pulley Jr
|
167
|
Jesse Flock
|
170
|
Devin Simonson
|
174
|
Luca Marsalisi
|
191
|
Curren Thurman
|
192
|
Jack Chambers
|
208
|
Logan Leitzel
|
238
|
Haiden Deegan
|
242
|
Garrett Hoffman
|
243
|
Caden Braswell
|
247
|
Brock Papi
|
280
|
Jack Beeland
|
285
|
Coty Schock
|
289
|
Robert Hailey
|
296
|
Ryder Floyd
|
299
|
Konnor Visger
|
300
|
Lane Allison
|
330
|
AJ Catanzaro
|
339
|
Talon Hawkins
|
351
|
Jack Rogers
|
366
|
Blaze Cremaldi
|
382
|
Rylan Munson
|
399
|
Jorge Zaragoza
|
427
|
Cole Bradford
|
460
|
Michael Hicks
|
464
|
Doc Smith
|
483
|
Bryton Carroll
|
504
|
Gerhard Matamoros
|
511
|
Jace Kessler
|
544
|
Noah Willbrandt
|
552
|
Larry Reyes
|
602
|
Gage Linville
|
822
|
Riley Ripper
|
832
|
Chance Hymas
|
874
|
Zack Williams
|
958
|
Matthew Curler
