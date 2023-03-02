Houston, Texas, is almost like a fresh start for the 2023 Monster Energy Supercross campaign, as the circus has ventured away from the west coast and therefore a new collection of 250SX riders are set to chase success. There have been countless injuries in recent weeks, so it may be unclear who will actually race in the 250SX East class and, therefore, the provisional entry lists below will be handful. Do not skip over entrants for the 450SX class though, because there are new names like Justin Cooper that have popped up.

450SX

1 Eli Tomac 2 Cooper Webb 7 Aaron Plessinger 9 Adam Cianciarulo 11 Kyle Chisholm 12 Shane McElrath 14 Dylan Ferrandis 15 Dean Wilson 17 Joey Savatgy 21 Jason Anderson 23 Chase Sexton 28 Christian Craig 32 Justin Cooper 44 Benny Bloss 45 Colt Nichols 46 Justin Hill 47 Fredrik Noren 51 Justin Barcia 60 Justin Starling 68 Cade Clason 73 John Short 74 Logan Karnow 78 Grant Harlan 83 Cole Thompson 90 Tristan Lane 94 Ken Roczen 120 Todd Bannister 129 Lane Shaw 140 Alex Ray 146 Brandon Marley 173 Hunter Schlosser 219 Chase Marquier 282 Theodore Pauli 412 Jared Lesher 447 Deven Raper 467 Isaiah Goodman 501 Scotty Wennerstrom 512 Austin Cozadd 519 Joshua Cartwright 551 Guillaume St-Cyr 597 Mason Kerr 604 Max Miller 637 Bobby Piazza 751 Josh Hill 848 Joan Cros 976 Joshua Greco 995 Christopher Prebula 996 Preston Taylor

250SX