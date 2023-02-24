MXGP continues to edge closer and the various pre-season internationals that are running around Europe act as a nice reminder of that. The annual Hawkstone Park event is set to run this weekend and will undoubtedly garner attention, as Jeffrey Herlings will compete at the very highest level for the first time since the November of 2021. MX1 and MX2 entrants can be viewed in full below. The two classes will be run together all day, hence the lack of riders on each list. If you have any questions, contact us over on social media (@VitalMX on Twitter and Instagram) or join the conversation on the forum.
|
MX1
|
3
|
Romain Febvre
|
7
|
Louie Kessell
|
16
|
Tom Grimshaw
|
17
|
Luke Smith
|
24
|
Shaun Simpson
|
29
|
Henry Jacobi
|
32
|
Brent Van Doninck
|
46
|
Davy Pootjes
|
50
|
Martin Barr
|
75
|
Hardi Roosiorg
|
84
|
Jeffrey Herlings
|
95
|
Dan Thornhill
|
115
|
Ashton Dickinson
|
134
|
Liam Knight
|
141
|
Tristan Purdon
|
151
|
Harri Kullas
|
161
|
Alvin Ostlund
|
184
|
Jamie Carpenter
|
259
|
Glenn Coldenhoff
|
811
|
Adam Sterry
|
MX2
|
11
|
Mikkel Haarup
|
25
|
Jamie Law
|
32
|
Calum Mitchell
|
40
|
Jamie Wainwright
|
53
|
Dylan Walsh
|
119
|
Bailey Johnston
|
195
|
Rob Clithroe
|
300
|
Ben Franklin
|
303
|
Jake Millward
|
337
|
Glenn McCormick
|
365
|
Sam Nunn
|
410
|
James Barker
|
411
|
Shaun Mahoney
|
456
|
Ollie Colmer
|
717
|
Calum Marriott
|
719
|
Jimmy Margetson
|
731
|
Alfie Jones
|
817
|
Raf Meuwissen
|
912
|
Joel Rizzi
