MXGP continues to edge closer and the various pre-season internationals that are running around Europe act as a nice reminder of that. The annual Hawkstone Park event is set to run this weekend and will undoubtedly garner attention, as Jeffrey Herlings will compete at the very highest level for the first time since the November of 2021. MX1 and MX2 entrants can be viewed in full below. The two classes will be run together all day, hence the lack of riders on each list. If you have any questions, contact us over on social media (@VitalMX on Twitter and Instagram) or join the conversation on the forum.

MX1

3 Romain Febvre 7 Louie Kessell 16 Tom Grimshaw 17 Luke Smith 24 Shaun Simpson 29 Henry Jacobi 32 Brent Van Doninck 46 Davy Pootjes 50 Martin Barr 75 Hardi Roosiorg 84 Jeffrey Herlings 95 Dan Thornhill 115 Ashton Dickinson 134 Liam Knight 141 Tristan Purdon 151 Harri Kullas 161 Alvin Ostlund 184 Jamie Carpenter 259 Glenn Coldenhoff 811 Adam Sterry

Octopi Media

MX2