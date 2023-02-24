Pre-Entry Lists | 2023 Hawkstone International 2

MX1 and MX2 pre-entry lists for this weekend's Hawkstone International in the UK.

MXGP continues to edge closer and the various pre-season internationals that are running around Europe act as a nice reminder of that. The annual Hawkstone Park event is set to run this weekend and will undoubtedly garner attention, as Jeffrey Herlings will compete at the very highest level for the first time since the November of 2021. MX1 and MX2 entrants can be viewed in full below. The two classes will be run together all day, hence the lack of riders on each list. If you have any questions, contact us over on social media (@VitalMX on Twitter and Instagram) or join the conversation on the forum.

MX1

3

Romain Febvre

7

Louie Kessell

16

Tom Grimshaw

17

Luke Smith

24

Shaun Simpson

29

Henry Jacobi

32

Brent Van Doninck

46

Davy Pootjes

50

Martin Barr

75

Hardi Roosiorg

84

Jeffrey Herlings

95

Dan Thornhill

115

Ashton Dickinson

134

Liam Knight

141

Tristan Purdon

151

Harri Kullas

161

Alvin Ostlund

184

Jamie Carpenter

259

Glenn Coldenhoff

811

Adam Sterry
MX2

11

Mikkel Haarup

25

Jamie Law

32

Calum Mitchell

40

Jamie Wainwright

53

Dylan Walsh

119

Bailey Johnston

195

Rob Clithroe

300

Ben Franklin

303

Jake Millward

337

Glenn McCormick

365

Sam Nunn

410

James Barker

411

Shaun Mahoney

456

Ollie Colmer

717

Calum Marriott

719

Jimmy Margetson

731

Alfie Jones

817

Raf Meuwissen

912

Joel Rizzi
Teejay
3 hours ago

Looking forward to it, track should be in good condition this year and hopefully they’re running the hill.  I’m guessing Jamie Law will be running the 2 stroke? 