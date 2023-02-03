Pre-Entry Lists | 2023 Daytona Supercross

Daytona International Speedway will add a touch of spice to 2023 Monster Energy Supercross – the riders and teams will stray from the norm when tackling the eighth stop of this current season. Daytona will feature a track layout that is almost identical to one year ago, so there will be a sense of familiarity for most. Who is actually taking to the infield this weekend? 450SX and 250SX East entry lists can be perused in full just below. The 250SX East life is particularly beefy, with sixty-three entrants poised to make a run at a position in the night show. If you have a question about some of this information, jump into the conversation on the forum.
|
450SX
|
1
|
Eli Tomac
|
2
|
Cooper Webb
|
7
|
Aaron Plessinger
|
9
|
Adam Cianciarulo
|
14
|
Dylan Ferrandis
|
15
|
Dean Wilson
|
17
|
Joey Savatgy
|
21
|
Jason Anderson
|
23
|
Chase Sexton
|
28
|
Christian Craig
|
44
|
Benny Bloss
|
45
|
Colt Nichols
|
46
|
Justin Hill
|
47
|
Fredrik Noren
|
51
|
Justin Barcia
|
68
|
Cade Clason
|
73
|
John Short
|
74
|
Logan Karnow
|
78
|
Grant Harlan
|
80
|
Kevin Moranz
|
83
|
Cole Thompson
|
89
|
Kaeden Amerine
|
94
|
Ken Roczen
|
120
|
Todd Bannister
|
146
|
Brandon Marley
|
173
|
Hunter Schlosser
|
219
|
Chase Marquier
|
282
|
Theodore Pauli
|
364
|
Chad Saultz
|
388
|
Brandon Ray
|
411
|
Scott Meshey
|
412
|
Jared Lesher
|
437
|
Vincent Luhovey
|
447
|
Deven Raper
|
467
|
Isaiah Goodman
|
500
|
Julien Benek
|
501
|
Scotty Wennerstrom
|
508
|
Hunter Yoder
|
512
|
Austin Cozadd
|
519
|
Joshua Cartwright
|
551
|
Guillaume St-Cyr
|
597
|
Mason Kerr
|
604
|
Max Miller
|
606
|
Ronnie Stewart
|
637
|
Bobby Piazza
|
645
|
Colby Copp
|
672
|
Brandon Pederson
|
751
|
Josh Hill
|
814
|
Deven Sorensen
|
848
|
Joan Cros
|
976
|
Joshua Greco
|
250SX
|
6
|
Jeremy Martin
|
29
|
Nate Thrasher
|
31
|
Michael Mosiman
|
57
|
Chris Blose
|
58
|
Jordon Smith
|
62
|
Jace Owen
|
63
|
Max Anstie
|
66
|
Henry Miller
|
67
|
Cullin Park
|
86
|
Josiah Natzke
|
91
|
Jeremy Hand
|
95
|
Lance Kobusch
|
96
|
Hunter Lawrence
|
115
|
Jonah Geistler
|
116
|
TJ Albright
|
118
|
Cheyenne Harmon
|
119
|
Logan Boye
|
125
|
Luke Neese
|
128
|
Tom Vialle
|
130
|
Kyler Hawkey
|
137
|
Ayden Shive
|
167
|
Jesse Flock
|
170
|
Devin Simonson
|
174
|
Luca Marsalisi
|
191
|
Curren Thurman
|
192
|
Jack Chambers
|
208
|
Logan Leitzel
|
238
|
Haiden Deegan
|
242
|
Garrett Hoffman
|
243
|
Caden Braswell
|
247
|
Brock Papi
|
269
|
Blake Hazen
|
280
|
Jack Beeland
|
285
|
Coty Schock
|
289
|
Robert Hailey
|
296
|
Ryder Floyd
|
299
|
Konnor Visger
|
300
|
Lane Allison
|
301
|
Jordan Jarvis
|
330
|
AJ Catanzaro
|
339
|
Talon Hawkins
|
343
|
Carter Biese
|
351
|
Jack Rogers
|
366
|
Blaze Cremaldi
|
372
|
Hayden Hefner
|
382
|
Rylan Munson
|
460
|
Michael Hicks
|
464
|
Doc Smith
|
483
|
Bryton Carroll
|
504
|
Gerhard Matamoros
|
511
|
Jace Kessler
|
544
|
Noah Willbrandt
|
552
|
Larry Reyes
|
602
|
Gage Linville
|
614
|
Quinn Amyotte
|
689
|
Tony Usko
|
812
|
Luke Dickey
|
822
|
Riley Ripper
|
824
|
Carter Stephenson
|
832
|
Chance Hymas
|
874
|
Zack Williams
|
942
|
Deegan Hepp
|
971
|
Brian Saunier