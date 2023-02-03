Pre-Entry Lists | 2023 Daytona Supercross

Daytona International Speedway will add a touch of spice to 2023 Monster Energy Supercross – the riders and teams will stray from the norm when tackling the eighth stop of this current season. Daytona will feature a track layout that is almost identical to one year ago, so there will be a sense of familiarity for most. Who is actually taking to the infield this weekend? 450SX and 250SX East entry lists can be perused in full just below. The 250SX East life is particularly beefy, with sixty-three entrants poised to make a run at a position in the night show. If you have a question about some of this information, jump into the conversation on the forum.

450SX

1 Eli Tomac 2 Cooper Webb 7 Aaron Plessinger 9 Adam Cianciarulo 14 Dylan Ferrandis 15 Dean Wilson 17 Joey Savatgy 21 Jason Anderson 23 Chase Sexton 28 Christian Craig 44 Benny Bloss 45 Colt Nichols 46 Justin Hill 47 Fredrik Noren 51 Justin Barcia 68 Cade Clason 73 John Short 74 Logan Karnow 78 Grant Harlan 80 Kevin Moranz 83 Cole Thompson 89 Kaeden Amerine 94 Ken Roczen 120 Todd Bannister 146 Brandon Marley 173 Hunter Schlosser 219 Chase Marquier 282 Theodore Pauli 364 Chad Saultz 388 Brandon Ray 411 Scott Meshey 412 Jared Lesher 437 Vincent Luhovey 447 Deven Raper 467 Isaiah Goodman 500 Julien Benek 501 Scotty Wennerstrom 508 Hunter Yoder 512 Austin Cozadd 519 Joshua Cartwright 551 Guillaume St-Cyr 597 Mason Kerr 604 Max Miller 606 Ronnie Stewart 637 Bobby Piazza 645 Colby Copp 672 Brandon Pederson 751 Josh Hill 814 Deven Sorensen 848 Joan Cros 976 Joshua Greco

250SX