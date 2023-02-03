Pre-Entry Lists | 2023 Daytona Supercross

450SX and 250SX East pre-entry lists for this weekend's supercross race in FL.

Daytona International Speedway will add a touch of spice to 2023 Monster Energy Supercross  the riders and teams will stray from the norm when tackling the eighth stop of this current season. Daytona will feature a track layout that is almost identical to one year ago, so there will be a sense of familiarity for most. Who is actually taking to the infield this weekend? 450SX and 250SX East entry lists can be perused in full just below. The 250SX East life is particularly beefy, with sixty-three entrants poised to make a run at a position in the night show. If you have a question about some of this information, jump into the conversation on the forum.

450SX

1

Eli Tomac

2

Cooper Webb

7

Aaron Plessinger

9

Adam Cianciarulo

14

Dylan Ferrandis

15

Dean Wilson

17

Joey Savatgy

21

Jason Anderson

23

Chase Sexton

28

Christian Craig

44

Benny Bloss

45

Colt Nichols

46

Justin Hill

47

Fredrik Noren

51

Justin Barcia

68

Cade Clason

73

John Short

74

Logan Karnow

78

Grant Harlan

80

Kevin Moranz

83

Cole Thompson

89

Kaeden Amerine

94

Ken Roczen

120

Todd Bannister

146

Brandon Marley

173

Hunter Schlosser

219

Chase Marquier

282

Theodore Pauli

364

Chad Saultz

388

Brandon Ray

411

Scott Meshey

412

Jared Lesher

437

Vincent Luhovey

447

Deven Raper

467

Isaiah Goodman

500

Julien Benek

501

Scotty Wennerstrom

508

Hunter Yoder

512

Austin Cozadd

519

Joshua Cartwright

551

Guillaume St-Cyr

597

Mason Kerr

604

Max Miller

606

Ronnie Stewart

637

Bobby Piazza

645

Colby Copp

672

Brandon Pederson

751

Josh Hill

814

Deven Sorensen

848

Joan Cros

976

Joshua Greco
250SX

6

Jeremy Martin

29

Nate Thrasher

31

Michael Mosiman

57

Chris Blose

58

Jordon Smith

62

Jace Owen

63

Max Anstie

66

Henry Miller

67

Cullin Park

86

Josiah Natzke

91

Jeremy Hand

95

Lance Kobusch

96

Hunter Lawrence

115

Jonah Geistler

116

TJ Albright

118

Cheyenne Harmon

119

Logan Boye

125

Luke Neese

128

Tom Vialle

130

Kyler Hawkey

137

Ayden Shive

167

Jesse Flock

170

Devin Simonson

174

Luca Marsalisi

191

Curren Thurman

192

Jack Chambers

208

Logan Leitzel

238

Haiden Deegan

242

Garrett Hoffman

243

Caden Braswell

247

Brock Papi

269

Blake Hazen

280

Jack Beeland

285

Coty Schock

289

Robert Hailey

296

Ryder Floyd

299

Konnor Visger

300

Lane Allison

301

Jordan Jarvis

330

AJ Catanzaro

339

Talon Hawkins

343

Carter Biese

351

Jack Rogers

366

Blaze Cremaldi

372

Hayden Hefner

382

Rylan Munson

460

Michael Hicks

464

Doc Smith

483

Bryton Carroll

504

Gerhard Matamoros

511

Jace Kessler

544

Noah Willbrandt

552

Larry Reyes

602

Gage Linville

614

Quinn Amyotte

689

Tony Usko

812

Luke Dickey

822

Riley Ripper

824

Carter Stephenson

832

Chance Hymas

874

Zack Williams

942

Deegan Hepp

971

Brian Saunier
