Pre-Entry Lists | 2023 Arlington Supercross

Arlington, Texas, is the setting for this weekend's stop of 2023 Monster Energy Supercross. Making the jump across to Texas means that the 250SX East class has returned to the circuit, following a hiatus of one week, and it is their first 'Triple Crown' of the season too! There is so much to consider as bikes roll into AT&T Stadium. Who is at the popular venue? 450SX and 250SX East entries are available below. Peruse the lists and hit social media (@VitalMX on Twitter and Instagram) or join the conversation on the forum.

450SX

1 Eli Tomac 2 Cooper Webb 7 Aaron Plessinger 9 Adam Cianciarulo 11 Kyle Chisholm 12 Shane McElrath 15 Dean Wilson 17 Joey Savatgy 21 Jason Anderson 23 Chase Sexton 28 Christian Craig 32 Justin Cooper 44 Benny Bloss 45 Colt Nichols 46 Justin Hill 47 Fredrik Noren 51 Justin Barcia 60 Justin Starling 68 Cade Clason 73 John Short 74 Logan Karnow 78 Grant Harlan 80 Kevin Moranz 89 Kaeden Amerine 90 Tristan Lane 94 Ken Roczen 120 Todd Bannister 129 Lane Shaw 173 Hunter Schlosser 219 Chase Marquier 282 Theodore Pauli 411 Scott Meshey 412 Jared Lesher 447 Deven Raper 500 Julien Benek 501 Scotty Wennerstrom 509 Alexander Nagy 512 Austin Cozadd 519 Joshua Cartwright 551 Guillaume St-Cyr 597 Mason Kerr 637 Bobby Piazza 645 Colby Copp 672 Brandon Pederson 824 Carter Stephenson 848 Joan Cros 976 Joshua Greco 996 Preston Taylor

250SX