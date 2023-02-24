Pre-Entry Lists | 2023 Arlington Supercross

450SX and 250SX East pre-entry lists for this weekend's supercross round in TX.

LewisPhillips
2/24/2023 9:10am
Featured Image-Justin Cooper

Arlington, Texas, is the setting for this weekend's stop of 2023 Monster Energy Supercross. Making the jump across to Texas means that the 250SX East class has returned to the circuit, following a hiatus of one week, and it is their first 'Triple Crown' of the season too! There is so much to consider as bikes roll into AT&T Stadium. Who is at the popular venue? 450SX and 250SX East entries are available below. Peruse the lists and hit social media (@VitalMX on Twitter and Instagram) or join the conversation on the forum.

450SX

1

Eli Tomac

2

Cooper Webb

7

Aaron Plessinger

9

Adam Cianciarulo

11

Kyle Chisholm

12

Shane McElrath

15

Dean Wilson

17

Joey Savatgy

21

Jason Anderson

23

Chase Sexton

28

Christian Craig

32

Justin Cooper

44

Benny Bloss

45

Colt Nichols

46

Justin Hill

47

Fredrik Noren

51

Justin Barcia

60

Justin Starling

68

Cade Clason

73

John Short

74

Logan Karnow

78

Grant Harlan

80

Kevin Moranz

89

Kaeden Amerine

90

Tristan Lane

94

Ken Roczen

120

Todd Bannister

129

Lane Shaw

173

Hunter Schlosser

219

Chase Marquier

282

Theodore Pauli

411

Scott Meshey

412

Jared Lesher

447

Deven Raper

500

Julien Benek

501

Scotty Wennerstrom

509

Alexander Nagy

512

Austin Cozadd

519

Joshua Cartwright

551

Guillaume St-Cyr

597

Mason Kerr

637

Bobby Piazza

645

Colby Copp

672

Brandon Pederson

824

Carter Stephenson

848

Joan Cros

976

Joshua Greco

996

Preston Taylor
CIANCIARULO 2023 OAKLAND SX OCTOPI RS27138.NEF
Octopi Media

250SX

6

Jeremy Martin

29

Nate Thrasher

31

Michael Mosiman

50

Marshal Weltin

57

Chris Blose

58

Jordon Smith

62

Jace Owen

63

Max Anstie

66

Henry Miller

67

Cullin Park

86

Josiah Natzke

91

Jeremy Hand

95

Lance Kobusch

96

Hunter Lawrence

99

Hardy Munoz

115

Jonah Geistler

118

Cheyenne Harmon

119

Logan Boye

125

Luke Neese

128

Tom Vialle

130

Kyler Hawkey

137

Ayden Shive

138

David Pulley Jr.

167

Jesse Flock

170

Devin Simonson

174

Luca Marsalisi

191

Curren Thurman

192

Jack Chambers

208

Logan Leitzel

238

Haiden Deegan

243

Caden Braswell

247

Brock Papi

285

Coty Schock

289

Robert Hailey

296

Ryder Floyd

299

Konnor Visger

300

Lane Allison

330

AJ Catanzaro

339

Talon Hawkins

343

Carter Biese

427

Cole Bradford

460

Michael Hicks

464

Doc Smith

483

Bryton Carroll

544

Noah Willbrandt

552

Larry Reyes

602

Gage Linville

614

Quinn Amyotte

682

Izaih Clark

822

Riley Ripper

832

Chance Hymas

874

Zack Williams

958

Matthew Curler

971

Brian Saunier
Related:
2023 Monster Energy Supercross
Arlington
0 comments