Pre-Entry Lists | 2023 Arlington Supercross

Arlington, Texas, is the setting for this weekend's stop of 2023 Monster Energy Supercross. Making the jump across to Texas means that the 250SX East class has returned to the circuit, following a hiatus of one week, and it is their first 'Triple Crown' of the season too! There is so much to consider as bikes roll into AT&T Stadium. Who is at the popular venue? 450SX and 250SX East entries are available below. Peruse the lists and hit social media (@VitalMX on Twitter and Instagram) or join the conversation on the forum.
|
450SX
|
1
|
Eli Tomac
|
2
|
Cooper Webb
|
7
|
Aaron Plessinger
|
9
|
Adam Cianciarulo
|
11
|
Kyle Chisholm
|
12
|
Shane McElrath
|
15
|
Dean Wilson
|
17
|
Joey Savatgy
|
21
|
Jason Anderson
|
23
|
Chase Sexton
|
28
|
Christian Craig
|
32
|
Justin Cooper
|
44
|
Benny Bloss
|
45
|
Colt Nichols
|
46
|
Justin Hill
|
47
|
Fredrik Noren
|
51
|
Justin Barcia
|
60
|
Justin Starling
|
68
|
Cade Clason
|
73
|
John Short
|
74
|
Logan Karnow
|
78
|
Grant Harlan
|
80
|
Kevin Moranz
|
89
|
Kaeden Amerine
|
90
|
Tristan Lane
|
94
|
Ken Roczen
|
120
|
Todd Bannister
|
129
|
Lane Shaw
|
173
|
Hunter Schlosser
|
219
|
Chase Marquier
|
282
|
Theodore Pauli
|
411
|
Scott Meshey
|
412
|
Jared Lesher
|
447
|
Deven Raper
|
500
|
Julien Benek
|
501
|
Scotty Wennerstrom
|
509
|
Alexander Nagy
|
512
|
Austin Cozadd
|
519
|
Joshua Cartwright
|
551
|
Guillaume St-Cyr
|
597
|
Mason Kerr
|
637
|
Bobby Piazza
|
645
|
Colby Copp
|
672
|
Brandon Pederson
|
824
|
Carter Stephenson
|
848
|
Joan Cros
|
976
|
Joshua Greco
|
996
|
Preston Taylor
|
250SX
|
6
|
Jeremy Martin
|
29
|
Nate Thrasher
|
31
|
Michael Mosiman
|
50
|
Marshal Weltin
|
57
|
Chris Blose
|
58
|
Jordon Smith
|
62
|
Jace Owen
|
63
|
Max Anstie
|
66
|
Henry Miller
|
67
|
Cullin Park
|
86
|
Josiah Natzke
|
91
|
Jeremy Hand
|
95
|
Lance Kobusch
|
96
|
Hunter Lawrence
|
99
|
Hardy Munoz
|
115
|
Jonah Geistler
|
118
|
Cheyenne Harmon
|
119
|
Logan Boye
|
125
|
Luke Neese
|
128
|
Tom Vialle
|
130
|
Kyler Hawkey
|
137
|
Ayden Shive
|
138
|
David Pulley Jr.
|
167
|
Jesse Flock
|
170
|
Devin Simonson
|
174
|
Luca Marsalisi
|
191
|
Curren Thurman
|
192
|
Jack Chambers
|
208
|
Logan Leitzel
|
238
|
Haiden Deegan
|
243
|
Caden Braswell
|
247
|
Brock Papi
|
285
|
Coty Schock
|
289
|
Robert Hailey
|
296
|
Ryder Floyd
|
299
|
Konnor Visger
|
300
|
Lane Allison
|
330
|
AJ Catanzaro
|
339
|
Talon Hawkins
|
343
|
Carter Biese
|
427
|
Cole Bradford
|
460
|
Michael Hicks
|
464
|
Doc Smith
|
483
|
Bryton Carroll
|
544
|
Noah Willbrandt
|
552
|
Larry Reyes
|
602
|
Gage Linville
|
614
|
Quinn Amyotte
|
682
|
Izaih Clark
|
822
|
Riley Ripper
|
832
|
Chance Hymas
|
874
|
Zack Williams
|
958
|
Matthew Curler
|
971
|
Brian Saunier