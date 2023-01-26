Pre-Entry Lists | 2023 Anaheim 2

The 2023 Monster Energy Supercross series continues with Anaheim 2 at Angel Stadium, round three, this weekend. Incredibly, this marks the end of the west coast portion of the schedule and thus the entries are set to look rather different next weekend. Who is entered for Anaheim 2 though? View the complete 450SX and 250SX West rider lists below. There are 48 athletes down for the premier class and 54 in 250SX West.

450SX

1 Eli Tomac 2 Cooper Webb 7 Aaron Plessinger 9 Adam Cianciarulo 11 Kyle Chisholm 12 Shane McElrath 14 Dylan Ferrandis 15 Dean Wilson 17 Joey Savatgy 21 Jason Anderson 23 Chase Sexton 27 Malcolm Stewart 28 Christian Craig 44 Benny Bloss 45 Colt Nichols 46 Justin Hill 47 Fredrik Noren 51 Justin Barcia 60 Justin Starling 66 Henry Miller 68 Cade Clason 73 John Short 74 Logan Karnow 78 Grant Harlan 80 Kevin Moranz 90 Tristan Lane 94 Ken Roczen 119 Logan Boye 129 Lane Shaw 140 Alex Ray 141 Richard Taylor 191 Curren Thurman 208 Logan Leitzel 219 Chase Marquier 282 Theodore Pauli 447 Deven Raper 501 Scotty Wennerstrom 509 Alexander Nagy 512 Austin Cozadd 519 Josh Cartwright 542 Johnnie Buller 597 Mason Kerr 637 Bobby Piazza 726 Gared Steinke 751 Josh Hill 837 Bryson Gardner 848 Joan Cros 952 Ludovic Macler

Octopi Media

250SX