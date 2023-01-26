Pre-Entry Lists | 2023 Anaheim 2

The 2023 Monster Energy Supercross series continues with Anaheim 2 at Angel Stadium, round three, this weekend. Incredibly, this marks the end of the west coast portion of the schedule and thus the entries are set to look rather different next weekend. Who is entered for Anaheim 2 though? View the complete 450SX and 250SX West rider lists below. There are 48 athletes down for the premier class and 54 in 250SX West.

450SX

1

Eli Tomac

2

Cooper Webb

7

Aaron Plessinger

9

Adam Cianciarulo

11

Kyle Chisholm

12

Shane McElrath

14

Dylan Ferrandis

15

Dean Wilson

17

Joey Savatgy

21

Jason Anderson

23

Chase Sexton

27

Malcolm Stewart

28

Christian Craig

44

Benny Bloss

45

Colt Nichols

46

Justin Hill

47

Fredrik Noren

51

Justin Barcia

60

Justin Starling

66

Henry Miller

68

Cade Clason

73

John Short

74

Logan Karnow

78

Grant Harlan

80

Kevin Moranz

90

Tristan Lane

94

Ken Roczen

119

Logan Boye

129

Lane Shaw

140

Alex Ray

141

Richard Taylor

191

Curren Thurman

208

Logan Leitzel

219

Chase Marquier

282

Theodore Pauli

447

Deven Raper

501

Scotty Wennerstrom

509

Alexander Nagy

512

Austin Cozadd

519

Josh Cartwright

542

Johnnie Buller

597

Mason Kerr

637

Bobby Piazza

726

Gared Steinke

751

Josh Hill

837

Bryson Gardner

848

Joan Cros

952

Ludovic Macler
250SX

18

Jett Lawrence

24

RJ Hampshire

33

Pierce Brown

34

Max Vohland

40

Stilez Robertson

41

Derek Kelley

42

Josh Varize

43

Levi Kitchen

48

Cameron McAdoo

49

Mitchell Oldenburg

53

Derek Drake

56

Enzo Lopes

59

Robbie Wageman

69

Phil Nicoletti

76

Dominique Thury

79

Dylan Walsh

81

Ty Masterpool

83

Cole Thompson

84

Mitchell Harrison

85

Dilan Schwartz

89

Kaeden Amerine

93

Jerry Robin

97

Devin Harriman

98

Geran Stapleton

102

Wilson Todd

111

Anthony Rodriguez

117

Nicholas Nisbet

120

Todd Bannister

121

Chris Howell

126

RJ Wageman

147

Ryan Carlson

158

Tre Fierro

162

Maxwell Sanford

173

Hunter Schlosser

246

Chance Blackburn

260

Dylan Woodcock

364

Chad Saultz

388

Brandon Ray

410

Brandon Scharer

500

Julien Benek

503

McClellan Hile

508

Hunter Yoder

518

Parker Eales

538

Addison Emory

604

Max Miller
