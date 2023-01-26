Pre-Entry Lists | 2023 Anaheim 2

The 2023 Monster Energy Supercross series continues with Anaheim 2 at Angel Stadium, round three, this weekend. Incredibly, this marks the end of the west coast portion of the schedule and thus the entries are set to look rather different next weekend. Who is entered for Anaheim 2 though? View the complete 450SX and 250SX West rider lists below. There are 48 athletes down for the premier class and 54 in 250SX West.
|
450SX
|
1
|
Eli Tomac
|
2
|
Cooper Webb
|
7
|
Aaron Plessinger
|
9
|
Adam Cianciarulo
|
11
|
Kyle Chisholm
|
12
|
Shane McElrath
|
14
|
Dylan Ferrandis
|
15
|
Dean Wilson
|
17
|
Joey Savatgy
|
21
|
Jason Anderson
|
23
|
Chase Sexton
|
27
|
Malcolm Stewart
|
28
|
Christian Craig
|
44
|
Benny Bloss
|
45
|
Colt Nichols
|
46
|
Justin Hill
|
47
|
Fredrik Noren
|
51
|
Justin Barcia
|
60
|
Justin Starling
|
66
|
Henry Miller
|
68
|
Cade Clason
|
73
|
John Short
|
74
|
Logan Karnow
|
78
|
Grant Harlan
|
80
|
Kevin Moranz
|
90
|
Tristan Lane
|
94
|
Ken Roczen
|
119
|
Logan Boye
|
129
|
Lane Shaw
|
140
|
Alex Ray
|
141
|
Richard Taylor
|
191
|
Curren Thurman
|
208
|
Logan Leitzel
|
219
|
Chase Marquier
|
282
|
Theodore Pauli
|
447
|
Deven Raper
|
501
|
Scotty Wennerstrom
|
509
|
Alexander Nagy
|
512
|
Austin Cozadd
|
519
|
Josh Cartwright
|
542
|
Johnnie Buller
|
597
|
Mason Kerr
|
637
|
Bobby Piazza
|
726
|
Gared Steinke
|
751
|
Josh Hill
|
837
|
Bryson Gardner
|
848
|
Joan Cros
|
952
|
Ludovic Macler
|
250SX
|
18
|
Jett Lawrence
|
24
|
RJ Hampshire
|
33
|
Pierce Brown
|
34
|
Max Vohland
|
40
|
Stilez Robertson
|
41
|
Derek Kelley
|
42
|
Josh Varize
|
43
|
Levi Kitchen
|
48
|
Cameron McAdoo
|
49
|
Mitchell Oldenburg
|
53
|
Derek Drake
|
56
|
Enzo Lopes
|
59
|
Robbie Wageman
|
69
|
Phil Nicoletti
|
76
|
Dominique Thury
|
79
|
Dylan Walsh
|
81
|
Ty Masterpool
|
83
|
Cole Thompson
|
84
|
Mitchell Harrison
|
85
|
Dilan Schwartz
|
89
|
Kaeden Amerine
|
93
|
Jerry Robin
|
97
|
Devin Harriman
|
98
|
Geran Stapleton
|
102
|
Wilson Todd
|
111
|
Anthony Rodriguez
|
117
|
Nicholas Nisbet
|
120
|
Todd Bannister
|
121
|
Chris Howell
|
126
|
RJ Wageman
|
147
|
Ryan Carlson
|
158
|
Tre Fierro
|
162
|
Maxwell Sanford
|
173
|
Hunter Schlosser
|
246
|
Chance Blackburn
|
260
|
Dylan Woodcock
|
364
|
Chad Saultz
|
388
|
Brandon Ray
|
410
|
Brandon Scharer
|
500
|
Julien Benek
|
503
|
McClellan Hile
|
508
|
Hunter Yoder
|
518
|
Parker Eales
|
538
|
Addison Emory
|
604
|
Max Miller