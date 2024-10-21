Prado, GASGAS Part Ways | News

The announcement of Jorge Prado's move to Monster Energy Kawasaki appears to be imminent – the first domino has fallen in the form of Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing's official farewell. The release ends the life-long partnership between Prado, a four-time world champion, and the Pierer Mobility Group.

"Jorge has been with us since his early days in motocross, starting with his incredible victory in the 65cc World Championship in 2011, when he became the youngest world champion ever. We have watched him grow from a promising young rider into a four-time world champion – securing his MX2 and MXGP titles under the guidance of Claudio and Davide De Carli – and his journey has been nothing short of remarkable. His relentless determination and natural talent have always been clear. We are immensely proud to have been part of his journey from his early years to his world-class achievements." – Pit Beirer

Prado won the FIM Junior Motocross World Championship in the 65cc class in 2011 – the crown was his first on an Austrian machine – at a race that featured Enzo Lopes (second), Hunter Lawrence (fourth) and Tom Vialle (16th). What followed was an EMX125 championship in 2015, then two MX2 titles (2018 and 2019) and MXGP titles (2023 and 2025). Prado was a Red Bull KTM Factory Racing athlete for life, before he was tasked with flying the GASGAS banner in 2022.

Lucas Coenen will effectively fill Prado's position under the De Carli Racing tent, which has been rebranded from GASGAS red to KTM orange ahead of the 2025 FIM Motocross World Championship. Coenen is set to move from MX2, where he is a 10-time winner and silver medalist, to MXGP for the first time. Sacha Coenen will join Simon Längenfelder in MX2, completing a three-man squad.