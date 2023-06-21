OTOR Share Ducati's Motocross Plans | News

Co-host of Vital MX's MXGP podcast, Adam Wheeler, has published a brilliant update on Ducati's plans to join the FIM Motocross World Championship in the near future. Wheeler is respected in the MotoGP paddock and has a vast knowledge of Ducati's program, hence why his On-Track Off-Road publication has been on top of this news since it leaked in the latter stages of 2022.

Writing on On-Track Off-Road today, Wheeler claimed that testing on Ducati's 450F should commence before the end of June and that they will race in the Italian Championship next year before joining the FIM Motocross World Championship in 2025. Those steps are going to be prioritized before American competition is considered.

Despite that, Ducati attended multiple rounds of the 2023 Monster Energy Supercross (Anaheim and Atlanta to name a couple) and has spoken to four or five race teams in the paddock. Some plans are well underway in different corners of the world. Based on Ducati's involvement in MotoGP, one would presume that they enter the off-road market with lofty expectations.

More details about Ducati's current situation can be found in this story on On-Track Off-Road.