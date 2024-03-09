Norway Name MXoN Line-Up | News

The 2024 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations could be one of the most competitive in some time, as another incredible line-up has been shared by Norway. Kevin Horgmo (MXGP), Hakon Fredriksen (MX2) and Cornelius Toendel (Open) will storm into battle from Northern Europe.

Kevin Horgmo has blossomed into an incredible 450F rider in his debut season in the premier class. Sat in competition for the Honda SR Motoblouz squad, he holds eighth in the MXGP championship standings and has finished in the top 12 in 27 of the 34 motos that have been run this year. It's almost certain that fans will be clambering for their race program to identify the mysterious Honda frontrunner when the race fires into life on October 06/07.

The other names on the team will be less recognizable, but Cornelius Toendel has taken a podium finish in an MXGP moto this year and occupies 16th in the championship standings. Toendel races for the same Schmicker Racing team that Adam Sterry will depart at the end of the season. Hakon Fredriksen, the MX2 athlete, is a question mark, as the Epstein Barr Virus has hampered him this year. It should be noted that he is back on a bike and competing in Norway – a return to international competition beckons.

It should be stated that this is the exact same team that Norway sent to Ernee, France, for the 2023 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations. The nation was last after losing Toendel to injury, but the fact that they qualified in 12th was a better representation of their potential.