No Texas For Swoll, Cochran | News

Triumph Racing's Jalek Swoll will miss this weekend's SuperMotocross World Championship playoff at the Texas Motor Speedway, as he continues to recover from the concussion that he suffered at last weekend's fixture in Charlotte. Swoll hoped to race this weekend. Instead, his attention will shift onto the SMX World Championship Finals in seven days.

"It is unfortunate that Jalek had a crash off the start at the first SuperMotocross World Championship playoff and suffered a concussion. To be on the safe side, he will sit out this weekend and recover. We will reevaluate next week and determine if he is 100% prepared to race in Las Vegas." – Steve Westfall

In more unfortunate news, Casey Cochran of the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing team will not race until 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross begins. Cochran has been missing since he crashed out of qualification in Charlotte. There has not been an official word on the injuries that he sustained, but it has been confirmed that he will not return at Texas Motor Speedway or the SMX World Championship Finals.

Triumph Racing won't be active in Texas tomorrow. The Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing team, in contrast, will have RJ Hampshire in 250SMX, as well as Christian Craig and Malcolm Stewart in 450SMX.