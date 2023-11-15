No Supercross for Marvin Musquin | News

Intrigue has surrounded Red Bull KTM Factory Racing's Marvin Musquin in recent months, as he has been able to recover from the broken scaphoid in his wrist that he suffered in the second week of January. '25' has remained coy about his future – he kept his two-digit number but a lack of participation in pre-season testing made it clear that 2024 Monster Energy Supercross was not on his agenda. Now, on November 15, he has confirmed that he will not participate indoors.

"Hi everyone, many of you are wondering what I’m up to and what my plans are for the next couple months. What I know for sure is that I won't be racing the 2024 US Supercross series. I have been taking some good time off to heal my last injury. It's been fun to get back on the bike and I love riding. I will give you more news as soon as I can. In the meantime, I hope to see you at the track for some fun."

This is not a retirement announcement, of course, so one would think that he is toying with the idea of a return in either 2024 Pro Motocross or the 2024 FIM World Supercross Championship. There is really no hint at what is to come, but at least questions about his immediate future can be answered. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing will contest 2024 Monster Energy Supercross with Chase Sexton, Aaron Plessinger, Julien Beaumer and Tom Vialle. Musquin remains an 'orange' athlete, but not as a racer for the time being.

Musquin is, of course, KTM's longest-serving racer, as he first raced for their factory effort in the May of 2010: his tenure with the Pierer Mobility Group has lasted for 4917 days and so it's understandable that the manufacturer remains committed to him during his state of flux.