The annual Paris Supercross is a week away but, sadly, the provisional entry list has become a little lighter. Justin Barcia of the Troy Lee Designs Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing team has withdrawn from the race, citing the fact that his injuries from the SuperMotocross finale have put him in a position where racing is not realistic. Barcia confirmed his exit via a lengthy statement on social media – that is available in written form below.

"What's up everyone. Hope all is well. The Paris Supercross is coming up next weekend. I wanted to give a quick update on that. I have three days on a supercross track, feeling good, but definitely nowhere near where I need to be to race. With that being said, unfortunately I am going to miss the Paris Supercross this year. I have been working with everyone on the event for a week now, trying to figure out what the best way to go about this is. This is what I think the best way is – just tell everyone what is going on. I am just not fit enough to compete at the top level of the sport right now. Definitely need some more time to get ready, train and get my speed back. I am super bummed, but I think that all of my fans will understand that I cannot give my all at a race yet. I do not want to show up and underperform – it is not the right thing to do for the fans or promoters. I am just going to keep training and riding, getting fitter and stronger, then I am looking forward to seeing everyone at Anaheim."

Barcia returned to Pro Motocross at round nine, Unadilla, after encountering countless setbacks with the collarbone that he broke in Nashville. Unfortunately, a crash within the Los Angeles Coliseum left him with another mountain to climb. The various injuries that he suffered were detailed in this statement that was published on September 26. The fact that he has had three days on the bike indicates that recovery time was approximately six weeks, which is somewhat par for the course.

"Shit happens! We don't know why but it all happens for a reason. Definitely down but not out! I am beyond excited for 2024. Currently I have a few broken ribs, a bad broken collarbone, a beat-up lung and a bit of air in my chest. Once the air clears its way out then we can get surgery and on the recovery train. Thanks for all the support."

Saturday marks the fortieth anniversary of the Paris Supercross, and the organizers will celebrate with a very impressive entry list. Ken Roczen, Jett Lawrence, Hunter Lawrence, Cooper Webb, Tom Vialle and Jo Shimoda will headline the event. The promoters have been known to draft riders in at the last minute, to replace those who are injured, but it remains to be seen if that will happen in this instance.