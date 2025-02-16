Nick Romano's Knee Injury | News

Phoenix Racing Honda has had a difficult time of it in 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross – four of their five riders have suffered health issues in the first six weeks of the season. Nick Romano debuted for the team at round one of 250SX East and suffered an unfortunate knee injury: an ailment that hindered his performance inside of Detroit's Ford Field.

Taking to social media, Romano confirmed that he has torn his ACL but is adamant that he will not let the injury beat him. It stopped him from making the main event in Detroit, however, as he limped into the night show after scoring 23rd in timed qualification and then failed to transfer out of the last-chance qualifier. The fact that there is no 250SX East race this coming weekend will offer him valuable time to rest.

"Not much to say on Detroit's performance although I gave it my absolute all. Update is I got results back after Tampa and I did unfortunately blow out my knee. I gave it all the rest I could this week leading up to Detroit, I was no weight bearing until Friday. It was a very last-minute decision to attempt to ride and see if I could even race, should I have been out there? Probably not, but racers race and given any opportunity to go out there and race my dirtbike I will be there.

"It is not the way we want to start a season or the spot I want to currently be in. Bums me the hell out after this off-season went amazing and here we are again hurt, trying to just manage, but I am proud of the team and I's effort. Week off to rest this thing up and we try again in Daytona."

Phoenix Racing Honda has been able to count on their second 250SX East star, Cullin Park, who has arguably been a standout performer across two rounds. Park has scored a seventh and 11th at the first two events and holds sixth in the championship standings.