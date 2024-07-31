It is tradition for one nation to prompt Motocross of Nations drama each year. Surprisingly, it's Team New Zealand that's caused considerable discussion on this occasion. Nathan Crawford (MXGP), Brodie Connolly (MX2) and Hamish Harwood (Open) have been named as the riders who will wave New Zealand's flag at the 2024 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations.

It's the selection of Crawford, currently sat in third place in the MX1 division in Australia's domestic series, that has shocked pundits across the world, as he has raced under the Australian flag throughout his career and never been associated with New Zealand. It transpires, however, that he has ties to NZ via his mother and holds passports for both nations.

Josiah Natzke, who is sat in second in the outdoor portion of Canada's national series, has spoken out on social media about his disdain for the decision. "With the news of Team New Zealand announcing the team for this year’s Motocross of Nations, I wanted to give my side to the story and opinion," Natzke wrote on social media. "Being a kiwi racing overseas, I absolutely love my country will always rep it the hardest and being able to represent my country is always a dream. I applied to be on the team like every rider has to and, after the selectors chose the team, I was asked to be reserve rider for New Zealand. Personally, I’m disappointed to not be on the team. I will not be a reserve rider with an Australian on the team. I will always put my hand up to race for my country, but this year I am taking the bench. It is not personal – it is just my opinion. My comments are always open for every side of the story."

Controversy has run so deep in Oceania that Motorcycling New Zealand, the governing body, had to limit the comments on their social media channels. Drama aside, it is a potent team and one that will be rather capable of an impressive score. Crawford can lean on his international experience, having raced in the full FIM Motocross World Championship in 2020. Connolly, touted as an incredible star of the future, is currently leading the MX2 class in Australia and then Harwood clinched New Zealand's MX1 title. New Zealand finished 14th last year with a team of Harwood, James Scott and Cody Cooper.