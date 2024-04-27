Coming into the 15th round of the 2024 Monster Energy Supercross in Philadelphia, we heard a few comments that Red Bull KTM’s Chase Sexton may have a different face behind the wrenches on his Factory 450 SX-F. After taking a walk around the pits this morning, that seems to be true with Kyle Defoe working on the #1 machine this weekend and Sexton’s usual mechanic, Brandon Zimmerman, not present.

Brandon Zimmerman and Chase Sexton earlier in the season. Octopi Media

Defoe has been with the team for two seasons, having come over from Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki in late 2022. In that time he’s been assigned to Marvin Musquin for what was his final Supercross season, then Cooper Webb in the 2023 Pro Motocross campaign that was cut short before Webb's departure from the team. Earlier this season, he was assigned to Jorge Prado and Troy Lee Designs GasGas during his US stint, before moving back into a testing role with the KTM team.

Kyle Defoe with the #1 machine the morning of the Philadelphia Supercross Octopi Media

We’re awaiting comment from the Red Bull KTM team but as of now, it looks like Brandon Zimmerman is no longer with the outfit. Rumors leading into the racing weekend stated that Zimm had been let go as a result of the bike malfunction in Nashville, which resulted in Chase Sexton crashing and ultimately not finishing the main event. Zimm came to KTM with Sexton last fall, having been partnered with him at HRC Honda for his 2023 title success. He was brought to KTM on behalf of Sexton’s request, so this is quite the shock to see. Zimmerman has been with Sexton since the 2022 season as Sexton’s prior wrench, Jade Dungey, left Honda in the winter of 2021 to join Red Bull KTM and now wrenches for Aaron Plessinger. We'll update this news feature if any more information comes to light this weekend.