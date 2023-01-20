New Look | Yamaha Factory Racing

MARIETTA, Ga. – January 20, 2023 – Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA (YMUS) is pleased to announce a renewal with Monster Energy, and a strengthened global partnership celebrated with a new Monster Energy Yamaha race team livery for 2023. Breaking cover today at a global race team celebration in San Diego, California, the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing and Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP and MX2 team’s YZ race machines will sport the same exciting new look as the Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team’s YZR-M1's.

Ahead of tomorrow’s San Diego Supercross, the worlds of Supercross, MotoGP, and MXGP were brought together for the unveiling of the YZs. Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Eli Tomac and Dylan Ferrandis were on hand to reveal the new look of their YZ450Fs for the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross and AMA Pro Motocross seasons, which are part of the inaugural SuperMotocross World Championship series. MXGP rider Jeremy Seewer was there for the presentation of his Monster Energy Yamaha Factory YZ450FM, which he will race for top honors in the 2023 FIM Motocross World Championship. 2021 MotoGP World Champion Fabio Quartararo also attended to share his YZR-M1, which was revealed earlier this week at the Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team’s livery launch in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Ready for battle, the new look features camouflage and blends Yamaha and Monster Energy’s colors with the addition of gray for a refreshed, younger look. Designed by renowned Italian designer Aldo Drudi, the new global livery symbolizes Monster Energy and Yamaha’s combined passion for motorsports and a strong relationship between the brands. Together, Monster Energy and Yamaha Racing have enjoyed multiple championships and race wins at the highest levels of the sport.

Monster Energy and YMUS have a history of success in the AMA Supercross and Motocross Championships, with 39 premier class victories, including three 450 class titles in the past two years and topping the manufacturers’ points standings in the 450MX Pro Motocross Championship for two years running. In the 250 class, the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team has amassed an impressive eight titles, four 250MX Pro Motocross Manufacturer Championships, and 79 victories. More recently, defending 450SX Champion Tomac got off to a flying start, taking a thrilling victory aboard the all-new YZ450F at the opening round in Anaheim, California.

Dave Gowland (VP Motorsports Marketing, Monster Energy): "Monster Energy is all about winning, and we're enthused to enter the 2023 global racing season with Yamaha Racing. Monster Energy competes and excels in motor racing disciplines and championships the world over, and when we go racing, we go to win. We couldn’t be happier than to enter the 2023 Monster Energy Supercross Championship with Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing, the MXGP World Championship with the Monster Energy Factory MXGP and MX2 teams, and the MotoGP World Championship with the Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team. Powering into 2023 with Yamaha and our collective new global livery for 2023 puts us in a position to fight for race wins and championships, and that's exactly what we're about. Bring on 2023. We're here to win."

Steve Nessl (Motorsports Marketing Manager, Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA): "Monster Energy and Yamaha have a history of success here in the U.S. and overseas. Together we have enjoyed multiple championships and race wins in Monster Energy AMA Supercross and AMA Pro Motocross, including three premier class titles over the past two years and eight 250-class titles. It’s truly a global collaboration between the two brands, and we’re thrilled to celebrate our strengthened partnership with this exciting new livery that will be shared in MotoGP, MXGP, and AMA Supercross and Motocross Championships. We look to keep building on our success and have already got the 2023 season off to a great start with Eli Tomac’s thrilling victory aboard the all-new YZ450F at Anaheim 1. I’d like to thank Monster Energy for their continued support and look forward to more race wins and championships in the future!"

Paolo Pavesio (Marketing & Motorsport Director, Yamaha Motor Europe N.V.): "Monster Energy and Yamaha have enjoyed a long and successful partnership in MXGP, with the two brands enjoying a huge amount of success together. Over the past seven years, Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP and MX2 riders have secured 81 race wins, the 2021 MX2 World Championship title with Maxime Renaux, and four manufacturer titles across both classes. During this time, the collaboration between Monster Energy and Yamaha has evolved into a truly global partnership, with the two brands mutually supporting each other worldwide. This is illustrated very clearly by the consistency of the Monster Energy livery in MotoGP, MXGP, and AMA for 2023, which features an exciting new design that will better appeal to a younger audience. I am very proud of what we have achieved together. I would like to thank Monster Energy for their continued trust in Yamaha, and I look forward to making our partnership even more successful in the future."