Nate Thrasher Shares Update | News 1

Nate Thrasher confirms that a concussion was sustained in Arizona.

LewisPhillips
2/12/2024 12:32pm
Nate Thrasher of the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing squad has confirmed that he is unscathed after a horrid crash in his heat race at round six of 2024's Monster Energy Supercross series in Glendale, Arizona. Thrasher flipped through the air and found it difficult to jump back onto his feet without medical assistance – he did not start the last chance qualifier or main event. Now, one day later, he has taken to social media to confirm that he did not sustain a serious ailment.

"Glendale was going good [sic] until it wasn’t last night, as you probably saw in my heat. I had a pretty gnarly crash and was transported to a local hospital. Thankfully, I will be ok and leaving with just a bone bruise and concussion. Going to get some rest then back to work! Thanks to my team and everyone who supports me! See you in Seattle." – Nate Thrasher

Thrasher has had a turbulent time of it in the 250SX West division: he crashed out of the first round and ruled himself out of title contention almost immediately. A triumph in San Diego, round three, was a peak that reminded the community of what he is capable of. Eleventh is the spot that he occupies in the current standings.

Jesussaves
1 minute ago

Great news, that was a really scary crash. Nate, you are really talented and I enjoy watching you ride. Heal up and we will see you in 6 weeks!