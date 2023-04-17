Nate Thrasher of the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing has confirmed that he sustained multiple injuries in his fall at the Atlanta Motor Speedway. Most serious is the fact that he suffered a dislocated hip. Although they got it back into place, surgery has been deemed necessary and thus he is waiting to go beneath the knife. Additionally, he broke his collarbone. The severity of that injury pales in comparison to the hip though, of course. Thrasher released the following statement on his social media.

"We had a perfect day going at ATL, going P1 in qualifying and then getting the heat race win. Unfortunately, I had a hard crash in the main which caused me to dislocate my hip and break my collarbone. They were able to put my hip back in place, but when I got a CAT scan they noticed a few bone fragments so we are still waiting to get surgery on that. I really appreciate everyone that has reached out. Thanks to my team and sponsors for all the support. I'll keep you guys updated!"

Remember that these injuries are on top of the torn ACL that he suffered prior to round five of 2023 Monster Energy Supercross, Tampa, so '29' has multiple ailments to recover from. One would presume that he will miss the remainder of the calendar year and return when 2024 Monster Energy Supercross fires into life, although that has not been confirmed.