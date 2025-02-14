Nate Thrasher Hurt, Finger | News

Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing enters the second round of 250SX East with the red plate attached to Max Anstie's steed, yet the rest of its stable is in tatters. Pierce Brown (broken T5 vertebra) and Daxton Bennick (concussion) will miss this weekend's round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross in Detroit. Now, Nate Thrasher has confirmed that he must push through the pain of a broken finger that was suffered on Tuesday.

"Unfortunately, I had a crash this week that was completely out of my control that resulted in breaking a finger. Going to deal with it the best I can. See you guys on race day." – Nate Thrasher

Thrasher skipped press day to save the ailment but can take some inspiration from Honda HRC Progressive's Jo Shimoda in 250SX West. Shimoda has raced to 7-6-10 scores with broken fingers and kept himself in contention, something that remains a priority for Thrasher.

To add to the heartbreak, reports suggest that the injury was sustained via a collision with another rider at Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing's compound.