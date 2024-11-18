Kawasaki has confirmed the acquisition of Jorge Prado on a multi-year contract. Prado, who won the 2024 FIM Motocross World Championship, has moved to Southern California in preparation for the first round of the 2025 SuperMotocross World Championship, Anaheim 1.

"Coming to America to race Supercross, Motocross and the SuperMotocross World Championship with Monster Energy Kawasaki is an incredible opportunity. I've always admired the level of competition here, and I’m excited to challenge myself against some of the best riders in the world. This is a new chapter in my career, and I’m ready to give it everything I’ve got, representing a legendary factory like Kawasaki. The passion and intensity of the fans here is unmatched, and I can't wait to experience that energy." - Jorge Prado

Prado leaves Europe with two MX2 titles (2018 and 2019) and two MXGP titles (2023 and 2024), as well as 49 Grand Prix victories (18 in MXGP and 31 in MX2). This is, of course, the first time that Prado will be seen on a non-Austrian motorcycle and without Red Bull branding. Fox Racing is also a new addition to his program via a head-to-toe deal.

Anaheim 1 will mark Prado's fifth Monster Energy AMA Supercross race. Prado captured a career-best score of seventh in the San Francisco slop, then recorded 13-11-12 results in his other appearances. Jason Anderson is set to sit next to Prado on the Monster Energy Kawasaki team – he has entered the final term of his contract.

Prado's seat in the FIM Motocross World Championship was taken by Lucas Coenen, who will be the sole MXGP star on Red Bull KTM Factory Racing De Carli.