Mitchell Oldenburg to Beta | News

Mitchell Oldenburg has just been confirmed as the second rider on Liqui Moly Beta Racing – he will sit next to Benny Bloss in the 2025 SuperMotocross World Championship. Much like this year, the team will focus on the Monster Energy AMA Supercross series. Three rounds of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship will be added to their schedule, however, as well as the pivotal SMX World Championship playoffs.

"I am super excited to be working with Beta USA for 2025 and being able to race all 17 rounds of Supercross this season. With this being my first full season in the 450SMX class, I am looking forward to growing with the team and getting better each weekend." – Mitchell Oldenburg

Oldenburg is currently competing in the FIM World Supercross Championship aboard a Kawasaki for the Rick Ware Racing team – three rounds remain in the series that is set to conclude on December 04, five weeks prior to round one of Monster Energy AMA Supercross. 2025 will mark Oldenburg's full-time move into the premier class, although he competed in six 450SX events this year with some success. A ninth place at the Salt Lake City finale leaps off the page as his strongest showing.

"Beta USA is super happy to be working with Mitchell for the 2025 season. Mitchell brings great experience to the team and we look forward to him showing up to Anaheim 1 on his Beta 450RX." – Carlen Gardner (Team Manager)

The Liqui Moly Beta Racing team debuted in Monster Energy AMA Supercross with Bloss and Colt Nichols this year. Bloss was responsible for the manufacturer's first appearance in the top ten – he was 10th at Daytona and eighth at Nashville.