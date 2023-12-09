Mitch Evans Out Of Maggiora | News

It is hard to believe that the three-year anniversary of Mitch Evans' broken wrist is fast approaching. Even more shocking, and unfortunate, is the fact that the troublesome wrist is still causing him problems. Evans suffered because of the wrist at the most recent race in Turkiye and could only take a seventeenth in the second moto. Unfortunately, the pain is persistent and therefore he has pulled out of the upcoming round of the 2023 FIM Motocross World Championship.

Kawasaki Racing Team MXGP will not fill his seat this weekend, of course, and his status for next weekend's Grand Prix of Great Britain is still uncertain, although it is very unlikely that he will be on the starting line. Evans underwent "dedicated treatment" in the days following Turkiye, according to a Kawasaki statement. It has already been confirmed that '43' will leave Kawasaki, of course, as Jeremy Seewer was revealed as the team's second rider last week.

"We are working closely with Mitch to find the best way for him to recover to 100%. For sure it is a tough decision to withdraw Mitch from Italy, but we are convinced that it is the right one; then we will see when the best time is to be back racing," Antti Pyrhonen of Kawasaki Racing Team MXGP reaffirmed. "We thank Mitch for his professional attitude and for taking the right choice in terms of his fitness and ability to compete at the highest level."