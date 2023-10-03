Michael Mosiman Sidelined | 2023 Indianapolis Supercross

Michael Mosiman's rather wayward season in 2023 Monster Energy Supercross has become even less enjoyable, as the crash that he had at Daytona will sideline him for this weekend's event in Indianapolis. Oddly enough, there is no mention of what ailment '31' is dealing with or whether he is simply banged up. The statement that Troy Lee Designs Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing posted, which is below, is extremely vague.

"Unfortunately, due to the crash last week in Daytona, @_MichaelMosiman will sit out from Indy this weekend. We are hoping to have him back and on the gas for Detroit next week." - @TLD_RaceTeam

Even stranger is the fact that Mosiman made no mention of last week's crash causing health issues in GASGAS' press release after Daytona. Instead, he mentioned that Daytona was positive as a whole and he was keen to carry that momentum into Indianapolis. It seems that he was rather adamant that he would be racing at that point. Now, Justin Barcia will be the team's sole representative at the tenth round of 2023 Monster Energy Supercross.