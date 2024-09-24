Maximus Vohland Returns to Riding and Signs with ClubMX

After nearly eight months off the bike due to a dislocated hip, Maximus Vohland returns to riding but aboard a new machine. ClubMX has announced a multi-year agreement with Vohland, learn more below.

Maximus Vohland joins Muc-Off/FXR /ClubMX team for 2025 and beyond.

The talented young phenom heads east to be a part of the growth and success of the team for the next two years.

CHESTERFIELD, SC – SEPT 24, 2024: Max Vohland was one of the most decorated amateur racers of our time which quickly advanced him to the pro ranks in 2021. Some people may have said “too soon” but when the opportunity door opened, he had to take the chance. His team at the time saw the same thing everyone else did – an amazing level of seemingly endless talent that should propel him well into the future. He quickly made an impact with a string of top ten finishes in Supercross followed later that rookie season with some top five finishes in Motocross. His success on the outdoor circuit that year earned him the coveted Marty Smith Rookie of the Year award.

With some experience under his belt, he really began to show what he could do in his following two seasons with consistent results at every stop on the circuit. As he matured into the role of professional racer, his skill and race craft continued to mature with him. It was just a matter of time before he consistently stood on the podium and became a title threat. His career takes a slight pause in 2024 but now he is ready to rebound in 2025 and the Muc-Off/FXR/ ClubMX team is there to support the rest of his story.

“I am thrilled to have reached an agreement with the Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX team. After witnessing their success the past couple of years, joining the team was an easy decision for me. The deciding factor was the opportunity to go to the ClubMX facility. I want to be a better all-around rider and be a part of a team. When I visited the facility, the vibe was like nothing I have experienced before – it felt like a real team atmosphere. No doubt this is going to be a big change for me, but it is what I need at this point in my career. I am eager to get back to work and contribute to the momentum of this team as we head into Supercross.” said Vohland.

In a sport where you can be forgotten fairly quickly, Vohland’s resume kept him in the conversation. The road ahead may be difficult or even painful but one thing is for sure, it will be rewarding for him and the team.

Brandon Haas – Team Owner: “Max is one of the very few riders who have really blown my mind at Loretta’s Lynn’s. Years ago, watching him race, it felt like yesterday, I thought this kid is a future multi time champion no doubt about it. When the opportunity came to have Max visit, we realized he has strong values and character for such a young man. I’m very grateful for this opportunity because of that. Talent was known, this side of him more will know soon. No doubt in my mind he is a future champion at some point in his career, I just hope when the time comes it’s with us.”

Vohland comes from a long line of successful racers in his family. That pedigree allows him to understand the dedication required to make it big on today’s stage. ClubMX has a history of making racers great...again. It appears to be a perfect match for the two and taking the step together will bring great stories for the next two seasons. Vohland will begin his new chapter in South Carolina and ClubMX will begin their new chapter on the podium.