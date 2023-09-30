Maximus Vohland Announces Departure from Red Bull KTM

Maximus Vohland and his time with Red Bull KTM Factory Racing has come to an end. After three years aboard their factory racing program and even more with their amateur program, Vohland is set to move onto a new home which will be announced this week...as it's a done deal with Mitch Payton's Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki squad. For Vohland's farewell, see below.

"I want to thank KTM and Red Bull for all their support over the years. My first sponsor was KTM Orange Brigade amateur program. We eventually moved up to the TLD KTM racing team and finally into the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team. The last three years have been an incredible experience; thank you to all the team and staff that made this possible. Special thanks to Ian and Roger for the opportunity.

My mechanics: Austin Watterson and Tj Rowen - WP Suspension: Matt, Ryo, and Jim...and, of course, Stephanie. It has been a great ride."

