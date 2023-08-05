Maxime Renaux Bows Out of 2023 MXGP | Injury Update

Maxime Renaux of the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP squad was poised to be a title contender this year, but it did not quite materialize. Now, unfortunately, his title bid is over. It is a shocking turn of events for bLUcRU, as he was their last hope to win the MXGP title. Not only did they lose the 2023 Monster Energy Supercross title over the weekend, but any hope of championship success outside of North America too.

Renaux enjoyed success through the first five rounds of the 2023 FIM Motocross World Championship, as he won the Grand Prix of Switzerland. It turns out that was quite a feat, as he was dealing with an illness from January on that halted his training. There was a fall before the Grand Prix of Portugal that left him with a shoulder injury, hence his subpar results there, and then his season screeched to a halt via a foot injury at this past weekend's Spanish fixture.

Renaux released the following update via his social media. Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP will continue to be represented by Glenn Coldenhoff (seventh in the series) and Jeremy Seewer (eighth).