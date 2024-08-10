Max Anstie's Status Revealed | News

Max Anstie's been cleared of serious injury, after he crashed out of moto one at the 2024 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations. There was initial concern about his neck, after he crawled onto the side of the track, but scans confirmed that he was just battered and bruised. '29' did not compete in moto two, as a precaution.

Team Great Britain did well to take 12th in the final classification, despite the fact that the nation had to account for Anstie's 40th in that first moto. Conrad Mewse was the standout on the team, without doubt, as he pushed to sixth from 17th on lap one. Even he could not avoid misfortune – he broke his ankle en route to 19th at the finish line.

"Amazing weekend at Matterley [Basin] getting to race on home soil is not something I get to do very often these days! Really enjoyed my time with the fans, family and MXGP paddock. It did not go our way this year for Team GB! Saturday was decent – we ended up fourth in qualifying. Sunday, first moto, I was making my way through the pack and just lost it on one of the uphill roller sections, swapped and landed on my head. Nothing is broken: I was a bit worried about my neck for a little bit but just beat up and live to fight another day. Conrad was riding great all weekend and same with Tommy."

Team Great Britain's 12th was the nation's worst result since 2015, when Max Anstie also crashed out in qualification and was therefore unable to start the main races. 18th was Great Britain's rank that weekend. Anstie will lock into his preparation for the indoor season now – another event could not be too far away for the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing rider.