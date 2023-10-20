Husqvarna return to the MXGP category ahead of the 2024 FIM Motocross World Championship! Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing has secured Mattia Guadagnini as their sole FC 450 entry and, therefore, the manufacturer will return to the class that it last competed in one year ago.

Guadagnini transfers from Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing – Jorge Prado will be their sole entry in MXGP – and becomes the first star to compete on the three different motorcycles that are underneath the Pierer Mobility Group's banner. Still just twenty-one years old, he raced to the 450F podium for the first time at the Grand Prix of Spain earlier this year.

"I am really excited about making a step forward in my career with Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing – the commitment from everyone on the team has given me a massive boost," Guadagnini confirmed in a team statement. "I am just as eager to make the move to Belgium; I feel that is necessary to battle for consistent podiums in the MXGP class."

Guadagnini will move to Belgium, as underlined in that quote above, and many have speculated that the change in environment will cause him to make a significant amount of progress. '101' was located in Italy previously, close to the Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing base. Prado was the last Grand Prix star to move to Belgium; he did that prior to his title-winning term. The benefits were clear to the naked eye.

"It is very exciting to add Mattia to the team," commented Rasmus Jorgensen. "It is often overlooked just how young he is and what he has achieved in his short professional career thus far – it will be fun to nurture that talent. We have three of the brightest stars in Europe under our tent. 2024 cannot come soon enough."

Guadagnini was fourteenth in the MXGP championship standings this season, as an arm injury caused him to miss nine rounds in the middle of the season. A torn calf muscle meant that no points were claimed at the season finale too.