Mattia Guadagnini to Ducati | News

Ducati Corse has announced that Mattia Guadagnini will race the second Desmo450 in the 2025 FIM Motocross World Championship. Guadagnini, who has spent his entire professional career in the PIERER Mobility Group, will sit next to Jeremy Seewer on the Maddii Racing team.

Despite Ducati's position as an unknown quantity in the off-road space, this will be a rather familiar setting for Guadagnini. '101' raced for the Maddii Racing team in EMX competition – he won the EMX250 title with them in 2020 – and will be reunited with his former teammate, Antonio Cairoli, in red.

Guadagnini suffered from multiple injuries in the 2024 FIM Motocross World Championship, but still positioned himself in twelfth in the championship standings. Competing in his second full season as an MXGP athlete, he raced for Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing and became one of the few riders to race for all three of the Austrian manufacturers.

Seewer, an eight-time Grand Prix winner, and Guadagnini, two-time victor, complete Ducati's two-man team for their maiden season in international competition. Ducati will soon announce plans for their 250F; the Desmo250 will be raced in the Italian Championship next year. The Desmo450, raced by Alessandro Lupino, won that crown this year.