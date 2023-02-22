Question marks have surrounded Marvin Musquin ever since he disappeared with a wrist injury in the days prior to round two of 2023 Monster Energy Supercross, San Diego. It was not made clear just how bad the ailment was or how much time he would miss. Until now, that is! KTM just released an update that confirms that Musquin will miss an undetermined amount of time with a broken scaphoid.

There is now an even bigger question at play, as Musquin has a supercross-only contract with Red Bull KTM Factory Racing and it is quite likely that he will retire at the end of the season. Will he make it back before the end of his deal? Will he continue racing into 2024 Monster Energy Supercross or have we seen '25' for the final time?

Press Release (22/02/23, 08:34am PST)

MURRIETA, Calif. – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing's Marvin Musquin has been sidelined indefinitely for the AMA Supercross Championship portion of the 2023 SMX World Championship as he continues to recover from a wrist injury sustained in January.

Upon returning to his home country of France earlier this month for further medical evaluations, Musquin's surgeon determined that the 33-year-old has a broken scaphoid bone in his left wrist. As a result and considering a past injury, it has been decided that allowing his wrist time to heal naturally without rushing the process is the ideal method of recovery.



Ian Harrison – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team Manager: “It's always disappointing to have one of our riders get injured so early on in the season, especially given the caliber of Marvin and the way he was riding coming into the season. But injuries happen and the last thing we want is for him to rush the healing process and return to racing too soon. We respect his wishes to seek further consultation with his doctors in France and he is now on the path to making a full recovery."



After finishing fourth in the 450SX standings last season, Musquin started 2023 strongly at Anaheim 1 by qualifying in third position riding the KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION, before finishing 12th in the Main Event. He was unfortunately injured while training before San Diego's second round, in what marks his 12th year together with Red Bull KTM Factory Racing in the U.S.